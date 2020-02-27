yuengling-releasing-low-carb-beer

by: CNN Newsource
(CNN) – Yuengling is releasing a low-carb beer.
Named “Flight,” it will deliver 2.6 carbs, 95 calories and 4.2 percent alcohol.
Yuengling, which prides itself as America’s oldest brewery is calling it an “upscale light beer” for active lifestyles.
The sixth-generation family-owned company says Flight releases in 12-ounce bottles across its 22-state distribution region in March.
The draught version comes out in selected markets later in the year.
Yuengling also announced two brand ambassadors for the new product: soccer star Rose Lavelle and country singer Lauren Alaina.
The name “Flight,” by the way, is a nod to the company’s eagle logo.
