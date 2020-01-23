Yuka Osaki hopes to secure a place in the Japanese national team as a mother

A little over a year after the birth of her first child, Yuka Osaki decided to return to the court to represent her home country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The provisional Japanese women’s national team is currently organizing a training camp at the Tokyo National Training Center to prepare for the upcoming Olympic qualifying tournament.

Japan, which has already secured a seat for the Tokyo Games as host, will compete in Belgium, one of the four venues for the event. The world’s tenth-placed Akatsuki Five were assigned to the same group as Belgium, Canada and Sweden. The tournament will take place from February 6th to 9th.

Japan coach Tom Hovasse has selected some new faces for the training camp to see if some of them could potentially add more depth to the team ahead of the Olympics. But the choice of Osaki shocked the media only six months until the games.

Osaki married in 2017 and left the Japan Basketball League’s JX-Eneos Sunflowers for women, for whom she had played nine seasons after graduating from high school. Since then, she hasn’t played for a club.

Osaki, who turns 30 in April, became pregnant and gave birth to daughter Ema in late 2018.

After becoming a mother, Osaki admitted that she just wanted to start working. But her passion to be back on the pitch eventually grew.

As a result, she was determined to go back to the national team last year, “against September”.

If the birth had happened a little later, she would not have been motivated to play at the Olympics for Japan.

“Given the time of my birth, I couldn’t miss a stage as big as the Tokyo Olympics,” said Osaki, who helped Japan reach the quarter-finals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and at FIBA ​​Women’s Asia 2017 to complete a three-peat cup.

Osaki told Hovasse that she wanted to make a comeback.

She said it was “fortunate” that Hovasse, who trained her as an assistant and head coach for JX and the national team, remained at the top of her previous stint on the national team.

“If it hadn’t been for Tom, it might not have happened,” said Osaki, the 2012-13 WJBL MVP and top scorer.

For Hovasse, who has headed the national team since 2017, it didn’t matter whether Osaki was a veteran or not. The 52-year-old Osaki could provide the squad with valuable experience and stability.

Nevertheless, Hovasse pointed out that Osaki was not guaranteed a place and the training camp, which ends on January 30th, is a “rehearsal” for the 185 cm center.

Osaki said she mostly trained individually before joining the makeshift national team.

This is, of course, one of the reasons why she needs time to restore her basketball skills.

Luckily, all of her experience with the Sunflowers and the national team helped her meet other players on the Akatsuki Five.

“Of course I have to fine-tune it,” said the Tokyo native. “But my body remembers how I should play.”

Osaki is fully focused on this training camp and has not considered what she would do if she did not reach the final 12-player list for the Olympic qualifier.

But Osaki, who had a little trouble finding childcare for her daughter before deciding to return to the court, hopes that she can influence other athletes in Japan who may want to return to competition after birth.

