Yuko Kikuchi: Celebrating Japan’s Hybridity

Surname: Yuko Kikuchi

Nationality: Japanese

Occupation: Professor of Art and Design History at Kanazawa College of Art

1. You have just moved back to Japan from Great Britain. What did you do there? I moved to the UK in 1989. I did my PhD in art and design history at Chelsea College of Arts and taught there until 2019.

2. Her first degree was literary studies. How did you switch to fine art? In the late 1990s, the cultural-scientific approach to art and design became increasingly important; This is how I came to postcolonial studies in visual culture.

3. How different is the academic culture between Japan and the UK? People in Japan are pretty rigid about their subjects, and the curriculum in Japan seems to have been frozen for 50 years.

4. How does it work? The art of the east and west is still divided vertically. The different departments are very strongly divided.

5. What about the work culture? I work 10 hours a day Monday to Saturday. The work is very watered down (at this time), but you have to be there.

6. So it is much longer hours? It is 100 percent tuition and 50 percent administration. So 150 percent! It’s really not a time to investigate.

7. In Japan, however, professors receive personal research budgets. Is that a plus? Yes, all full-time employees automatically receive a research budget. But if you don’t do any research, what will you spend it on? The problem is that we are not encouraged to actually investigate.

8. What was the basic idea behind “Japanese Modernization and Mingei Theory: Cultural Nationalism and Oriental Orientalism”? Most of the discussion about Mingei (Japanese folk crafts) and Yanagi Soetsu, the leader of the movement, related to the originality and uniqueness of the movement in Japan, but there was a global and transnational aspect.

9. Mingei is not just Japanese? There were other related international movements. In particular, Mingei was inspired by the handicraft movement that took place around the world.

10. What about the objects themselves? There is uniqueness in terms of objects and how everyday functional things are viewed as art or aesthetic pieces, but the core ideas were a mix of theories from different sources.

11. How well did your book arrive? It has been widely used as a textbook by university students and PhD students, particularly in North America.

12. But not in Japan? It has not yet been translated into Japanese. The ideas are seen here as not “pure”, which does not help.

13. What did you work on next? I have published “Refracted Modernity: Visual Culture and National Identity in Colonial Taiwan”.

14. Why Taiwan? Taiwan was part of Japan for 50 years (1895-1945), but this is not described as part of modern Japanese art history. There are many (Taiwanese) artists who studied in Tokyo and have become professional artists and teachers, but have disappeared in the sense of Japanese art history. We wanted to re-record their success.

15. Has this colonial experience left any legacy? Since the late 1990s, a new academic field called Taiwanese Art History has developed. Until then, however, only the art history of mainland China was taught in Taiwan. Even though Japan was imposed by the colonizers from top to bottom, it helped create a whole new (regional) art environment, and both countries shared modernity.

16. Is your goal to pay particular attention to hybridity? Yes. I am interested in the transnational movement of people, art and styles. contemplate or forget what is hidden; and what lies between national stories and national framework conditions.

17. What do you hope to do in Japan? Before I left the UK, I worked intensively with the American designer Russel Wright (1904-76) and Asian design during the Cold War. I was interested in how Southeast Asia was affected by American Cold War cultural propaganda. Since Japan was already occupied by the United States, it was a model for design projects and initiatives in the region.

18. Why the change of focus? For me, everything was very connected. At first I thought Mingei was limited to Japan, but it also moved to the colonies, so I couldn’t ignore Korea and Taiwan. Due to the US presence, American designers began to develop projects in Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.

19. What changes in Japanese design culture are you interested in? Part of Kanazawa is very developed as a cultural heritage, but it’s like a dejima (the artificial island in Nagasaki Bay that served as a trading post for non-Japanese people from 1641 to 1854) for tourists. Outside of this area, it’s economically pretty depressed. This concentrated claustrophobic atmosphere is not a sustainable model for cultural development.

20. Is the path to the future more open to hybridity? That’s right. For example, Ishikawa Prefecture is very close to Seoul. There are many craft relationships with the Korean peninsula. If we could be more open to Asia and celebrate these connections, that would help.

