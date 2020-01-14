Yuma Kagiyama’s success at the Youth Olympics continues

Yuma Kagiyama took part in the biggest competition of his career and gave the performance of his life on Sunday.

The 16-year-old star returned from third to third place after the short program to win the gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland, with a total score of 239.17 points.

Kagiyama’s effort was a glorious one that defined everything beautiful that skating has to offer. He was technically sound and artistically brilliant. It was really poetry on the move.

Kagiyama’s reaction when he realized that he had won was absolutely priceless.

Roman philosopher Seneca once said, “Happiness is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.” His point was that you earn your own happiness by working hard.

Kagiyama, who works at the Yokohama Bank Ice Arena, did just that. The teenager, who was flawlessly trained by his father, the two-time Olympian Masakazu Kagiyama, needed every bit of training and energy to assert himself.

This was not a victory at a national event on home ice, but a victory in an international competition in front of a full house in the Lausanne Skating Arena. It wasn’t just that Kagiyama won, but also how he won.

This season went very well for the Japanese junior champion and senior bronze medalist of the Japanese national team. Something that turned out early was that he knocked his free skate down to “Tucker” and was able to run it almost flawlessly.

That was exactly what he did on Sunday when he landed a pair of four-way toe loops and six clean triple loops and achieved level four with his turns and step sequence.

Kagiyama overtook the Russian Andrei Mozalev (237.94) with gold, Mozalev’s compatriot Daniil Samsonov (215.21) took bronze.

“I’m super happy and that gives me great confidence in future tournaments,” said Kagiyama after his win. “Free skating is my favorite (program), so I didn’t feel any pressure. I was wondering how many points I could get, but I thought I could do my best. Beijing 2022 is the goal for me right now.”

Kagiyama has two years to go and is perfectly positioned to secure a place in the team. It is rising and will continue to improve in the months before the games in China.

Kagiyama gave Japan his second consecutive gold medal in men’s singles at the Youth Olympic Winter Games, with Sota Yamamoto winning the title in 2016 in Lillehammer, Norway.

Shoma Uno won silver at the first youth Olympic Winter Games in Innsbruck, Austria in 2012.

Announcer Chris Howarth, who called the event for the Olympic Channel, was intrigued by Kagiyama’s efforts with so much pressure on him.

“So much speed over the ice,” Howarth commented during Kagiyama’s free skate. “A great first half, but he has to concentrate to the end now. He cannot afford to make a mistake. “

It was clear that Kagiyama was getting stronger as the program progressed, and Howarth noted this.

“It’s a great piece of footwork,” Howarth said after Kagiyama’s step. “He flies around the ice!”

Howarth praised Kagiyama’s steadfastness with so much at stake.

“He did his best. This triple axis, right at the end of the program, has shown the man’s courage, ”said Howarth. “He pushed things around to get the extra points. Absolutely brilliant. He has nerves of steel! “

Howarth checked Kagiyama’s elements, he continued to rave about what he saw.

“Some fantastic positions on the spins. I think the footwork was probably one of the best of the day, ”Howarth said. “My goodness. I look down and the technical score for it will be huge. “

When Kagiyama was announced as the winner, Howarth summarized his feelings with a few final thoughts.

“It was really a special achievement from Yuma Kagiyama,” Howarth said. “The crowd is right after him to the end. They felt that they were watching something special. He deserved it (victory). He absolutely deserved it. “

Kawabe is fourth

Mana Kawabe (185.22) finished fourth in the women’s competition of South Korean You Young with 214.00.

The 15-year-old was fourth after the short program, but could not finish on the podium after her free run on “Black Swan”. She fell on her triple lutz and twisted a triple axis, a triple loop and a triple toe loop at the back of a combination.

Kawabe, who reached level 4 in all her spins, missed the podium by 2.50 points. The Russian Anna Frolova (187.72) took third place.

Born in Nagoya, she is still at the beginning of her career and has great potential. Your result in Switzerland is encouraging.

Insight from Arutunian

Coach Rafael Arutunian made some interesting comments on the Russian website rsport.ria.ru in an interview at last month’s Grand Prix Finale in Turin, Italy, which has been translated into English and published on fs-gossips.com.

The interviewer implied that Nathan Chen bypassed Yuzuru Hanyu’s ability, but Arutunian disagreed.

“Sorry, but Yuzuru won’t let Nathan relax,” Arutunian replied. “On the contrary, I like the way they compete with each other. Watch what is happening in the stands with constant fascination. “

When discussing an age limit for senior skating, Arutunian shared some thoughts about his long and successful relationship with Chen.

“I’m going to take an athlete and since I know that he will appear in seniors at a certain age, I will teach him differently,” said Arutunian. “Everyone asks me: How do you train Chen on Skype? I don’t train him on Skype.

“I taught him how to train. I didn’t train him, but I taught him how to train, ”Arutunian continued. “Feel the difference? I taught him what to do and in what order.”

Arutunian then explained that he and Chen had plans to add more elements to the two-time world champion’s program.

“Now he’s showing the same things he’s been doing for a long time,” Arutunian commented. “We are making progress in training, but we don’t show everything yet. In training, Nathan shows more serious things, but so far they are not for the eyes of strangers.”

Lambiel inspired by Shoma

In an interview with the Olympic Canal this weekend, Stephane Lambiel spoke of becoming a Shoma Uno coach.

“It is a great honor for me to be able to work with such a talent,” said Lambiel. “Shoma, when he practices, there is nothing accidental. There is this power, the determination of an athlete to get you there. It is not magic. “

Lambiel discussed Uno and plans for the future.

“He has a unique way of moving. The movement he makes is very natural, ”remarked Lambiel. “I want to use this natural feeling to create the new atmosphere in his program. We’ve worked with David Wilson over the past few days and tweaked his free program a bit. And the fact that he has this intensity is so beautiful and inspires me. “

