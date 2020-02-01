Yumi Matsuo: It looks different in the United States

When Yumi Matsuo explains that she is a people-oriented person, it is easy to believe.

From the moment we sit down for coffee during one of her frequent trips to Tokyo, she is talkative and warm-hearted, sharing personal anecdotes with the ease of someone who clearly loves getting in touch with people. It’s no surprise that her lifestyle and wedding photography business in New York thrives on her good attitude and ability to make close connections.

“People told me: ‘I only paid for this hour (to hang out), it was so much fun. It gave me strength and I felt great, ”says Matsuo. “I love that. In my eyes, it’s about the experience as much as the photos. I want people to feel good.”

Matsuo ventured on her own as an independent photographer when a serious illness in her family made her spend about three months in Tokyo each year. In 2015, she quit her New York marketing job at Guest of a Guest, a website dedicated to high society events, and turned to a career with a more flexible schedule that was quickly devoted to photography.

“Photography has always been a passion of mine, but I never thought it would be a full-time job. I honestly never thought about it, ”she says.

Within a few years, she turned her one-woman business into a full-time business with a collective of associated photographers who work under her brand, and her work has been published in publications such as Marie Claire, Forbes and InStyle. She also recently started expanding her business to Japan, where her family lives.

Matsuo spent her youth in Tokyo, but always had a strong feeling of being an American. She was born in New York to Japanese parents who “had no intention of raising children or living in the United States”. Her father had been transferred to the United States for business reasons, and when his assignment spanned three years, Matsuo lived in the bustling metropolis until she was 11.

When Matsuo’s family returned to Japan, she started sixth grade at the American School in Japan, an international private school in Tokyo. This experience made her feel like her life in Japan was an unusual bubble in which many of her classmates were not Japanese.

Yumi Matsuo

When she was ready for university in 2007, it seemed natural to return to the United States. There, she explains, she could be the most independent and accepted for her open-minded nature, which she jokes can be mistaken for abrasiveness.

“My parents wanted me to go to the intensive care unit (International Christian University) or Sophia University (in Tokyo), but even after I returned to Japan, I went to the US every summer and I really wanted to go back,” she says . “Apart from that, I spent a semester with Sophia and had a great time. It was never like I wanted to leave Japan. Ultimately, I just thought I was going to build a life in the United States, and I identified more with being American. “

Although the division of her identity sometimes feels uncomfortable, Matsuo quickly laughs at it and finds the humor when she spans two cultures.

“My father used to joke that since I was born in New York and my middle name is Margaret, I should just walk past Margaret so people immediately understand that there is something else (about me),” she recalls , “Although I am very American, I feel strangely very Japanese in the US or at least I can identify much better with it (being Japanese).” But the second time I land in Japan, I’m so American. It is such a strange thing. “

Matsuo admits that the idea of ​​living in Japan as an adult can sometimes be daunting.

“I used to feel that the automatic answer to returning to Japan was” No “because I couldn’t imagine working in a Japanese company and being successful in that environment before starting my own business. Me have the feeling that there are reasons from small to very large things that don’t suit me, “she explains.” But I’m slowly diving into Japan to see how the market is here. “

Matsuo’s photography style is glossy but open, and professionally captures authentic expressions and moments that tell a story about who her motives are, whether she is photographing a new family or corporate headshot employee. She noticed that this style is still unusual in Japan, although it seems that people are turning to a more casual image.

In fact, immediately after our interview, she rushes to a photo shoot with a customer from Tokyo.

“In Japan, people want to present their best, cultivated self, while in the US it’s more about showing their authentic self and how it is every day so they can remember it,” she says with a laugh. “But it looks like the people here now look more relaxed and lifestyle-like than great together.”

Although Matsuo still does the lion’s share of photography for her brand, it is her natural affinity for people that motivates her more than the process.

“Ultimately, in five years, I don’t really face a camera. I like photography, but the editorial side is more of a way to connect with people, to find out how to build a business and what the next shift is for Is a photographer, “she says.” When I started, Instagram wasn’t as big and highly regarded as it is today. But now I get 90 percent of my business through Instagram. “I like to see such changes and try to keep up. (The business) has definitely taken a direction I never expected.”

Years ago, Matsuo decided to leave Tokyo, but if her business pulls her back, she may well be up to the challenge and return.

profile

Surname: Yumi Matsuo

Job: photographer

hometown: New York / Tokyo

Age: 30

Key moments in life and career:

2007 – Graduated from the American School in Japan and on the way to the USA to study at Trinity College in Connecticut

2011 – College graduates, moves to New York and begins working as an editor for Guest of a Guest

2017 – Ends to focus on photography and lives between New York and Tokyo

2018 – Starts the Yumi Matsuo studio in New York

What I miss about Japan: “First and foremost my family. By the way – the food, the service and the Toto toilets. “

Words to follow: “Be friendly. It shakes the world.” – poet and writer Cleo Wade