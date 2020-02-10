Yuna and Jimin from AOA, and former member Mina speak out against scammers

Current and former AOA members have spoken out against a raging scam.

Yuna used her Instagram account to share a screenshot of how the scam is done and wrote, “Don’t do voice phishing. I will report you. I was with my mother when she received these messages. If anyone else has received this kind of message, please check with me. It is not me.”

The screenshots show someone pretending to be Yuna as she writes, “Mom. My phone broke down and I sent it to fix it. So I’m using my computer to send you a message. Please send me a message when you have the time “and” I need to buy gift certificates now, but I can’t get my purchases checked because I need my phone. If you have time, can you buy them in advance for me? “

The messages also included a link to purchase gift certificates and said, “I need 20 gift certificates worth 30,000 won (about $ 25.27) each. Please send me the redeemable codes here when you receive them “and end with” I have to start filming. Please do this when you check your message. “

Former AOA member Mina commented on Yuna’s post with “My mom is also a victim” and then shared her own story. She wrote, “It was voice phishing that my mom received. The way it is worded even looks like my sister. Be careful everyone. “

The screenshots show a similar case, where someone pretending to be Mina’s sister asks her mother to buy 30 gift certificates worth 30,000 won each. This person also claimed that he should send his phone for repairs. Yuna replied to Mina’s post and wrote, “Be careful.”

With such incidents, Jimin used his Instagram story to send a warning. She wrote, “Seriously, don’t do voice phishing. Be careful everyone. Make sure to call people and check. “

