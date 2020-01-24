Yuna brings her musical journey to City Winery

Yuna has many fans. A Malaysian singer who combines R&B and pop with detours in modern electronics and dashes of the traditional folk of her country, Yuna has found success in her native country and in the United States and Europe. She has also encouraged a number of confused and bewildered critics.

In ‘Likes’, a personal song and pop jewel from the album ‘Rouge’ from 2019, she confronts bigots and traditionalists. Over a light-hearted rhythm, she chose charismatically: “I did my best from the east to the west / Still tested, people don’t get it.” Before anyone can wonder how exactly she is being tested, the song flourishes and Yuna grows up as the book sings how some social media haters question her hijab and others protest against the idea that a Muslim woman is even going on stage.

“I came from a close-knit community and very quickly became very famous and people thought they knew me,” Yuna said for her two shows on Sunday at City Winery. “They thought,” Oh, she’s just a girl with a hijab playing music. “Ten years later they think I’m still that simple girl, not a 33-year-old. They look at me and wonder why I look different, why I am an LA artist, not realizing that I am an LA artist that has evolved over the past 10 years. “

“With” Likes “I wanted to write about this interesting journey that I made and maybe people will get it, maybe not,” she added. “But hopefully people have a small idea of ​​who I listen to the song.”

After teaching herself to play the guitar and learning to write songs as a teenager, Yuna became a sensation at home when her 2008 debut earned her five Malaysian Music Award nominations. Since then she has been working with Pharrell and Usher and scored a hit from the state (and Malaysian charts) in 2016 with ‘Crush’. But of course she remained distinctive, with her own sound, style and values.

“When I moved to L.A., I had no one to ask:” Hey, what is it like to move from Asia to L.A. to try to make it in the American music industry? “, She said laughing.” Many people warned me of Islamophobia in the US or said, “You never get a visa, you’re crazy.” But I didn’t listen to that. “

Yuna and her management team were at the center of the industry and ignored racial and religious barriers. She landed a series of door-opening performances, including singing the theme song for 2013 animation film “The Croods” and covering the “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beatles in the “Savages” film by Oliver Stone from 2012. She never did as if she wasn’t a Muslim from Malaysia. And she has never let her identity be excluded from finding a place in the American musical landscape.

“I tried to be true to myself, tried to be real,” she said. “I’m not hiding the fact that I’m a hijab. Some people find that weird or provocative. But when people meet, I think they’re a very relaxed, open-minded girl who makes music.”

And that music shows its reality. On ‘Rouge’ that can mean ‘Pink Youth’, a retro disco jam about a modern, global feminist uprising; it can mean “Forevermore” and the prominent use of a traditional Malaysian kompang hand drum. Or it can be ‘Likes’ with its pure pop and honest message.

Yuna, at City Winery, Sunday. Tickets: $ 25- $ 35; citywinery.com/boston.