Yungblud advises bullied school children

Yungblud has given some encouraging advice to schoolchildren suffering from bullying.

In a new video posted on his Instagram, Dominic Harrison talked about a recent interaction with a friend’s younger sibling and how it reminded him of his own difficulties at school.

“I spoke to one of my close friends’ younger siblings the other day, and they talked about how they get the piss out of them at school because they put on makeup and are dressed a bit extravagantly,” the spokesman for Message begins.

“And it only made me think because I remember an incident in my early life when I went to school in elementary school with varnished nails and the piss was really badly taken away and it made me feel me really insignificant and scared. “

Yungblud continues: “I just want to repeat the fact that when you are out there and your piss is taken away, you look like you but you feel incredible, chances are that you look fantastic, but everyone else knows just not yet.

“They will try to shame you or choose you because they are jealous of the trust that you have to be yourself. So if you are out there and feel that way, I send all my love and just repeat the fact that you you look fantastic – they just don’t know it yet. “

Yungblud previously spoke about his difficulties at school in a recent NME Big Read article, saying, “You don’t have to understand a teacher, a youth leader, or even a MP. To them, you’re just another fucking freak. You’re just one other thing that they judged before you even opened your mouth. I felt like an object all my life and it was really hard for me because I suppressed all this passion to be myself. “

