yungblud-teases-“sad-version”-of-‘i-think-i’m-okay’-in-new-studio-footage

Yungblud is teasing a “sad version” of ‘I Think I’m Okay’, his 2019 collaborative track with Device Gun Kelly and Travis Barker.

Machine Gun Kelly – real identify Colson Baker – launched the initial edition of the keep track of back again in June of past 12 months, with it going on to show up on his fourth album ‘Hotel Diablo‘.

Now, Yungblud – aka Dominic Harrison – has shared an in-studio online video revealing that he has revisited the track and provided it an emotional, stripped-back transforming.

Captioning the 15-2nd snippet, the musician informed his followers that the ‘I Think I’m Okay’ “sad edition [is] comin sooooooon”. From the area read within just the article, it appears that this reimagining will consist of Yunblud undertaking solo with an acoustic guitar.

unfortunate variation comin sooooooon @machinegunkelly @travisbarker

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/wFMY0tbm6A — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) March three, 2020

Yungblud also tagged both equally Device Gun Kelly and Travis Barker in the write-up – check out it out above.

The initial ‘I Think I’m Okay’ sees MGK and Yungblud trade verses about their personal failings as persons, before they staff up on the chorus.

“View me get a good issue and fuck it all up in 1 evening/ Capture me, I’m the a single on the operate absent from the headlights/ No snooze, up all 7 days throwing away time on persons I do not like/ I imagine that is anything fucking wrong with me,” it goes.

Previous thirty day period, Yungblud took around Camden’s Hawley Arms boozer in celebration of winning Very best Audio Video clip at the NME Awards 2020.

He bagged the accolade for the ‘Original Me’ visuals, which characteristic Dan Reynolds of Visualize Dragons fame.

In the meantime, Harrison verified to NME that his expected next album will get there in August 2020.

“There’s a tune coming imminently and an album coming in August,” he discovered. “I have not truly said that to any one.”