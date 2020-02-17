[yuniel-dorticos-heads-again-to-riga,-this-time-to-upset-the-group-and-acquire-wbss-crown]

RINGSIDE 16/02/2020

📷 WBSS

When the checking out finalist, Yuniel Dorticos, broke down and knocked out Andrew Tabiti in Riga in June to protected a place in the 200lbs final, he received followers in the hometown of his opponent, Mairis Briedis. The Arena Riga is not the lion’s den, but a home away from house.

“I definitely experience at property in Riga,” said the Cuban IBF champ based mostly in Miami, Florida. “The people today and enthusiasts in Latvia are amazing. I felt their help in June – I never hope them to assist me in opposition to their hero – but I sense they respect what I’m capable of and I was acquired with open up arms when I frequented the city in January for the kickoff push conference. It Latvia they know what boxing is about.

“I’m teaching tougher than ever and just can’t wait around to come back again. It does not get more substantial than preventing for the Muhammad Ali Trophy at a bought-out arena. The lovers can assume a fight that will go down in historical past textbooks as a vintage.”

Briedis and Dorticos can count on to battle it out in entrance of a potential crowd in their WBSS Cruiserweight Ali Trophy final at the Arena Riga on March 21.

“Tickets are promoting at phenomenal velocity, this celebration is likely to market out!” said Kalle Sauerland, Chief Boxing Officer of the WBSS. “Most of the small-price group are absent and the last batch of tickets has now been unveiled. We just can’t forecast the result of the final, but we already know it’s heading to be electric powered on March 21 inside of the Arena Riga.”

Tickets for the unbelievable Mairis Briedis vs Yuniel Dorticos Ali Trophy showdown are on sale from €29 via bilesuserviss.lv in this article.

The remaining will be broadcast live on DAZN in the U.S. Fans can stop by DAZN.com or down load the DAZN application to their most popular related gadget.