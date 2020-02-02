Yuta Nakayama scored the second goal of the season for Zwolle

ZWOLLE, NETHERLANDS – Defender Yuta Nakayama won Saturday’s PEC Zwolle 1-0 win over Groningen in the Dutch premier class.

Nakayama broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute at MAC3Park Stadium and hit the header for the second goal of the season with a corner kick.

“I think it’s true all over the world that standard situations make a difference in tight games,” said Nakayama.

The 22-year-old central defender, who joined Zwolle in January 2019, scored his first goal in a 3-3 draw against Utrecht last month.

“I am happy that my goal was the winner compared to the last goal I scored,” said Nakayama, who won the 2017 best young player in the J. League with Kashima Reysol.

“We also kept our opponents goalless for two games in a row, so I’m very optimistic.”

In the German second division, the Japanese striker Genki Haraguchi scored in the 83rd minute of the 2-2 draw from Hanover against Wehen Wiesbaden.

Haraguchi equalized after Wiesbaden striker Stefan Aigner took the lead in the 37th minute. Each team scored another late goal to finish the level in the HDI Arena.