Yuzuru Hanyu breaks his own world record in the short program for men on four continents

SEOUL – Two-time defending champion Yuzuru Hanyu went the old way on Friday when he took the lead in the four continents championship and set a world record in the men’s short program.

Hanyu opened with a Quad Salchow and scored 111.82 points with a Quad Toeloop / Triple Toeloop combination when he played “Chopin’s Ballade No. Olympic Games and just returned to this competition.

China’s Jin Boyang finished second with 95.83, while the American Jason Brown finished third (94.71).

“It feels like it was the first time in a long time that I was able to skate without thinking,” said Hanyu, who broke his own world record of 110.53 points set at the 2018 Russia Cup.

“I could really enjoy myself again. So I wanted to do well and the crowd answered. This was the best of all times I drove to Ballade No. 1. “

According to his program, the ice rink was littered with so many stuffed dolls that Hanyu seemed forced to help the young skaters scoop them up for the next skater.

Yuma Kagiyama made his international debut as a senior with a best performance of 91.61. The 16-year-old, whose father Masakazu competed in figure skating for Japan at the 1992 and 1994 Winter Olympics, won the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic title in January.

In December, Kagiyama finished third at the Japan Championships.

“My short program was not that good this year, so I went bankrupt. I’m glad I was able to have a clean routine,” said Kagiyama. “I came in as an outsider, so I wasn’t nervous.”

Kazuki Tomono finished seventh (88.22).

In the ice dance, Madison Chock and Evan Bates from the USA defended their title and took first place with 213.18 points. Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier from Canada came second with 210.18 points, while Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donahue, also from the USA, came third with 208.72 points.

Chock slipped on a transitional move, but the couple recovered.

“It was proof of how well we are trained,” said Bates.

Nathan Chen, an American who won the world champion title in 2019, will not attend the event. The men’s free skate is on Sunday.