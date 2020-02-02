Yuzuru Hanyu returns to the Olympic gold programs on four continents

The two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu will use the short and free programs with which he won the men’s gold medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

The 25-year-old Hanyu missed gold in major competitions earlier this season and has now made the rare decision to change his program during the season.

In his short program for Chopin’s “Ballade No. 1” and in “Seimei”, a soundtrack from the film “Onmyoji” (The Yin-Yang Master), he will run in his freerolling shoe that was used at this month’s championships on the four continents Seoul begins. the source said.

He ran for “Otonal” and “Origin” after the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, but ended the season with silver in the Grand Prix final and the Japanese championships.

Last year, Hanyu ended the world championship behind American Nathan Chen, where he returned from an ankle injury.