Yuzuru Hanyu wins the title “Four Continents” for the first time

SEOUL – Yuzuru Hanyu took gold on the four continents on Sunday after being ahead of the short programs of his record riders with free skate.

Despite touching the ice on its first quadruple lutz and falling onto a quadruple loop, Japan’s two-time Olympic gold medalist achieved a convincing victory on the Mokdong ice rink in Seoul with the remaining elements.

25-year-old Hanyu collected 187.60 points for the segment and 299.42 points in total to claim his first four-continent title.

Yuma Kagiyama made an impressive international debut for seniors with the third best free skate score of 179.00 and finished third overall with 270.61 points.

The 16-year-old, who won the 2020 Olympic Youth Winter Men’s Title, was 4.21 points behind US silver medalist Jason Brown.

The two-time world champion and four-time Grand Prix final winner Hanyu claimed with his victory that he had withdrawn the highest international title. In the past he was second three times.

“It was good to finally win it. I can’t say I’m happy with my performance, but I really wanted to win this competition, ”said Hanyu, who hopes his new routine will help him regain his World Cup crown from American rival Nathan Chen.

“I have not yet perfected this routine. I have to spend more time on it.”

Hanyu’s 111.82 on Friday set a world record for short programs for men, giving them a 15.99 point advantage over second-placed Jin Boyang from China.

Hanyu ran to Shigeru Umebayashi’s “Seimei” and started his routine with a giant Quad Lutz, but put his hand on the landing. On his next jump, a Quad Salchow, he had no problems before doing a triple axel and a triple flip.

He easily stumbled across a quad combination jump before falling on the quad toe loop, but recovered to achieve his final combination of triple lutz and triple toe loop.

“There was a little problem with the ice before I skated. I was unusually nervous about this problem, but I think I did my best, ”said Hanyu.

“I was disappointed (with my mistakes), but I will be able to prepare for the World Cup by analyzing today’s mistakes and I want to improve my skating so as not to repeat these mistakes in other competitions.”

Kagiyama said he confidently finished his strong debut in the international senior group.

“I’m surprised because I didn’t expect to win a medal,” said Kagiyama.

“I didn’t have enough power in my last triple axis, but I was happy to have that kind of score on a big stage.” It gave me confidence. “

Jing finished fourth overall (267.67). South Korean Cha Jun-hwan finished fifth (265.43), followed by Canadian Nam Nguyen (251.60).

Kazuki Tomono finished seventh in free skating and seventh overall with 251.05 points.