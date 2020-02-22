[zac-brown-band-to-perform-in-mid-september-in-tampa]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning Zac Brown Band is set to perform in Tampa in Septemeber!
The group will be making an appearance at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre for their Summer 2020 “Roar with the Lions” tour.
They will perform on Friday, Sept. 18.
Tickets will go on sale Feb. 28 at noon at livenation.com. The Zamily Fan Club pre-sale will begin on Feb. 25 at noon. Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket purchase access beginning Feb. 26 at noon until Feb. 27 at 10 p.m.
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Pit: $104.50
- Reserved: $80.50, $60.50, $40.50
- Lawn: $36.50
For a full list of their “Roar with the Lions” tour dates and locations, click here.
