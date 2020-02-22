[Zac Brown Band to perform in mid-September in Tampa]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[zac-brown-band-to-perform-in-mid-september-in-tampa]

Credit: Diego Pernía

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning Zac Brown Band is set to perform in Tampa in Septemeber!

The group will be making an appearance at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre for their Summer 2020 “Roar with the Lions” tour.

They will perform on Friday, Sept. 18.

Tickets will go on sale Feb. 28 at noon at livenation.com. The Zamily Fan Club pre-sale will begin on Feb. 25 at noon. Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket purchase access beginning Feb. 26 at noon until Feb. 27 at 10 p.m.

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Pit: $104.50
  • Reserved: $80.50, $60.50, $40.50
  • Lawn: $36.50

For a full list of their “Roar with the Lions” tour dates and locations, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Medical marijuana dispensaries broken into in Clearwater, one at 4: 20 a.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled

Security footage shows medical marijuana dispensary break-in

Thumbnail for the video titled

Coronavirus Concerns: University of Tampa cancels study abroad trip to China

Thumbnail for the video titled

How to be prepared for when an earthquake hits

Thumbnail for the video titled

Ashley Moody on Trooper Bullock’s death

Thumbnail for the video titled

Weather for Friday, Feb. 22 night and into Saturday, Feb. 22

Thumbnail for the video titled

Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training

Thumbnail for the video titled

Father shot and killed

Thumbnail for the video titled

Deadlocked jury leads to mistrial in Tampa Bay ice cream man double-murder case

Thumbnail for the video titled

American Freedom Distilliery

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa man accused defrauding over $60K from victims in 9 states

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss