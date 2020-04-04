Zac Efron says that Leonardo DiCaprio taught him how to deal with fame

Leonardo DiCaprio (right) helped Zac Efron (left) learn to deal with fame (Photo: Getty)

Zac Efron revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio held out his hand to him when he became famous for the first time in dealing with attention.

Baywatch’s 32-year-old star says Leo invited him to breakfast in 2008 to give him tips on how to deal with changes in his life.

Appearing in Hot Ones, Zac revealed that the couple had met at the LA Lakers basketball game: “I just wanted to wait for him (talk) and for sure he had a low hat, and as soon as the ball hit the other side he thought:” Hey, do you want to have breakfast tomorrow? ”

“And I thought,” Yes, man. ” So he wrote his phone number and gave it to me when the other team scored goals and no one saw it, and I took it. ”

Zac says he went to Leo’s home in Hollywood, where the Titanic star showed her questionable cooking skills.

He added: “He cooked waffles and then burned them, then we made pancakes. It was amazing.

“At this point, I had a billion questions for him. Definitely dealing with too much paparazzi in my life. Sitting next to the Lion I thought, “Dude, how have you been dealing with it for so long?”

“And he said,” Honestly, it’s a little different. “

Zac was followed by Leo by 10 photographer cars, which even Leo does not have to deal with.

Zac found fame at High School Musical (Photo: REX / Shutterstock)

“He said,” Yes, there are never so many cars … He’s a crazy guy. ” And I saw in his eyes a little feeling that I consistently had all the time, which was just stress and anxiety.

And he thought, Don’t worry, man. You are good.”‘

Zac added: “I really appreciate that he devoted this time. He made me feel good, he helped me a bit.

“It’s the biggest hand you can reach if you’re in Hollywood and looking for someone younger.

“Then come on, Leo. Thank you buddy. “

