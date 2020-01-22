Zach LaVine lifts Bulls past Timberwolves, 117-110

If there was a disc of a loser in the NBA, the Bulls would be a contender.

Although they are 1-18 this season against teams that currently have a winning record, the Bulls can hang out with anyone. They proved it again with a 117-110 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in a thriller Wednesday night at the United Center.

Zach LaVine scored 25 points and Lauri Markkanen added 21 to lead the Bulls (17-29), who are now 16-11 against teams .500 or lower. Luke Kornet added 15 points and Kris Dunn 14 for the Bulls. Cristiano Felicio had 12 points and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes. Rookie guard Coby White has added 12 points.

Markkanen and LaVine combined 16 of the 20 points of the Bulls in an important piece in the last five minutes to put the Bulls at the top in the fourth quarter. LaVine hit a three-handed hand to break a 108-108 tie with 1:30 to lay and two free throws to give the Bulls a 113-108 lead with 25 seconds left.

The Timberwolves (15-29) have lost seven consecutive games, including the last three with Karl-Anthony Towns back in the middle after missing 15 games with a sprained left knee. Cities dominated on the inside and led the Timberwolves with 40 points on 16-of-24 shots. But the Bulls survived the route with a line-up where Markkanen was the only big man on the floor.

Rookie wall

The more balanced NBA scheme is still a rut, as coach Jim Boylen said when asked about Coby White who hit the ‘rookie wall’. White averages x.x points and shoots 5-of-22 on three-pointers in his last seven games. He averaged 13.9 points and shot 35.6 percent on three-pointers in his first 17 games.

The Bulls have played 12 games in the last 23 days, but have not had consecutive days off since December 31-January. 1.

This is a difficult piece that I have been part of in the competition, “said Boylen.” We are complaining about the four in five nights. You could take that back. The unintended consequence of the new schedule is that today you are actually day is playing. And that’s hard for a rookie. You just have to work through it. It’s something that learns. “