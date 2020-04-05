Zachary Levi Celebrates 1-12 months Anniversary With New Image

Shazam! star Zachary Levi celebrated the DC film’s one-year anniversary by sharing an amazing new picture of himself in the costume.

It’s been just one-12 months considering the fact that Zachary Levi’s Shazam joined the DC Extended Universe. Now, work on a sequel is underway with director David F. Sandberg presently doing work on the script. The forthcoming Shazam! sequel was originally going to begin filming this calendar year with an April 1, 2022 launch day, but will most probable be delayed simply because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shazam! is remarkably regarded as just one of the most effective DC Extended Universe films to date. With the film passing its 1-calendar year anniversary, Zachary Levi made a decision to share a new picture on Instagram of the Shazam suit. You can see the brilliant picture and what Zachary Levi experienced to say below.

In this article is the official synopsis for film:

We all have a superhero inside of us, it just requires a little bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-yr-aged foster kid can change into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an historic wizard. Nevertheless a child at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this grownup version of himself by undertaking what any teenager would do with superpowers: have pleasurable with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his fingers? Can he skip his social scientific tests examination? Shazam sets out to examination the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll have to have to grasp these powers quick.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, the film stars Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Mark Potent, Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Cooper Andrews, Marta Milans and Djimon Hounsou.

Shazam! is now obtainable on Electronic Hd, 4K Extremely High definition, Blu-ray, and DVD.

