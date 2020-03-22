Zagreb cathedral harmed as robust earthquake shakes Croatia

A powerful earthquake shook Croatia and its funds on Sunday, causing widespread injury and panic. Some casualties were noted.

The European seismological agency, EMSC, claimed the earthquake calculated 5.3 and struck a large region north of the cash, Zagreb, at 6.23am (0523 GMT).

The epicentre was 4 miles (7km) north of Zagreb at a depth of 6 miles (10km).

A automobile is crushed by slipping particles after the earthquake in Zagreb, Croatia (Filip Horvat/AP)

Numerous structures in the metropolis cracked, and walls and rooftops have been broken.

Streets were littered with particles, with concrete slabs falling on vehicles and chimneys landing in entrance of entrances.

Inside of residences, citizens shared photos of belongings slipping off shelves, damaged bottles and glass.

Officers said there were being accidents, but gave no other quick facts.

The earthquake struck amid a partial lockdown of the capital simply because of the spread of the coronavirus.

Persons have been instructed to keep away from public places, this kind of as parks and general public squares, but had no choice as they ran out of their flats.

Individuals examine the hurt caused by the earthquake in the primary sq. in central Zagreb, Croatia (Filip Horvat/AP)

Up to five folks retaining length are allowed to be collectively.

Zagreb’s popular cathedral was also weakened, with the leading of one particular of its two spires collapsing. The cathedral was rebuilt right after it toppled in the 1880 earthquake.

Power was slash as individuals ran out of their properties. A number of fires were also claimed.

At least two other tremors were recorded later.