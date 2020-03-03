[zahid-apologises-to-court-docket,-describes-why-pmo-letter-for-meeting-unavailable]

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi comes at the Kuala Lumpur Higher Court docket March three, 2020. — Image by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi right now apologised to the Higher Courtroom, in advance of the judge’s decision on regardless of whether to permit contempt of court proceedings versus him.

Zahid, who prepared a handwritten be aware for his apology that he browse out, mentioned he did not mean to mislead the court with his purpose yesterday when he sought a just one-day postponement of his demo.

“Yang Arif, I concur with all the explanations offered by my learned law firm and I openly apologise for this confusion and misunderstanding.

“And I don’t intend at all to mislead this courtroom, and I am really respectful of Yang Arif and respectful of this honourable court. After yet again I apologise for the confusion,” he stated to the choose although standing up from the accused’s dock.

Zahid also discussed that he was not able to deliver the invitation letter and letter about his assembly yesterday with the prime minister’s political secretary, as the latter has still to be appointed officially and could not difficulty these letters to confirm that a conference took spot.

“Yang Arif, I also wish to demonstrate Yang Arif’s order yesterday about the letter. I presently contacted that political secretary, as there has yet to be an formal appointment and oath-having, therefore the letter that questioned me to arrive and the letter that point out that assembly experienced been held, but it is with that officer, as the appointment and oath-having experienced not been carried out,” he mentioned.

Zahid was yesterday requested to develop this kind of letters prior to the judge decides no matter whether to permit contempt proceedings towards Zahid.

Previously this early morning, Zahid’s lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik mentioned that Zahid had meant to meet up with with Primary Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, but was “late to Putrajaya” and experienced fulfilled instead with Muhyiddin’s political secretary.

“In actuality there was a meeting amongst the accused and the political secretary. Yesterday also the accused person tendered notes to collaborate his model that in simple fact there was a conference,” Hisyam claimed, referring to the notes taken down of the conference concerning Zahid and the political secretary.

“With the profit of hindsight, My Lord, most likely the accused particular person could have been additional precise. There is a variation between meant to satisfy and scheduled assembly. These are two different items. With clarity, My Lord, this complete episode could be averted,” Hisyam claimed, incorporating that there is almost nothing strange for Zahid as chief of the political bash Umno to propose to satisfy with the prime minister to examine state affairs.

“My Lord, I emphasise once again that the accused person has acquired no intention in anyway to mislead this honourable court,” he said, also pointing to circumstance law stating that benefit of question need to be presented to the accused.

“My Lord, in this situation I also have directions taken that the accused man or woman has the optimum of respect to the courtroom and My Lord. This can be witnessed by the conduct of the accused person. At every single demo day, the accused person is present substantially earlier than the appointed time other than for 1 working day,” he mentioned, referring to a working day wherever Zahid was slightly late because of to the website traffic.

“The accused will apologise for this misunderstanding, in no way intention to make mockery of the courtroom…or to consider advantage of My Lord’s persistence,” he explained.

“This full episode resulted as maybe a miscommunication between shopper and counsel, and based on authority cited, My Lord can offer with this scenario with other different remedy by way of accepting apology built by the accused individual,” Hisyam claimed when arguing in opposition to Zahid becoming cited for contempt.

Deputy general public prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran, who is top the prosecution in opposition to Zahid, responded by accusing Zahid of “making up stories that there was a letter” and misleading the court.

She pointed out that Zahid had yesterday “insisted there was a letter issued by the Prime Minister’s Office”, though also noting that he experienced claimed these days that he is not ready to make the letter.

She said the court has to ascertain if Zahid had been disrespectful to the court or experienced tried out to mislead the courtroom by portraying that he had a very good motive to question for the demo to be postponed.

“Clearly from his clarification, he hardly ever experienced a superior reason. The reason specified by him yesterday through his counsel is not substantiated at all.

“There was in no way a conference with the key minister, that was reported to court docket in open up courtroom and simply because of that, I submit there is a contempt,” she reported, incorporating that the court docket can exercising its powers to impose summary judgment and challenge an buy of committal against Zahid for contempt.

Hisyam on the other hand replied that Zahid experienced apologised for the confusion and misunderstanding that occurred, declaring that it can take “great humility” for him to make an apology in open court docket.

“Very specified that this will in no way materialize all over again,” Hisyam explained, arguing that an apology is “good enough” and that the court docket want not cite Zahid for contempt.

What the judge made the decision

Immediately after listening to the apology from Zahid as properly as the arguments from legal professionals on both of those sides, Higher Court docket choose Collin Lawrence Sequerah later on made a decision that no case of contempt has been discovered against Zahid, but also gave a stern standard warning that the court will not tolerate any attempts to mislead the court and that anybody who tries to mislead the courtroom will be punished with fantastic or imprisonment.

The choose said he approved Hisyam’s clarification that there could have been a miscommunication when Zahid was instructing his attorneys about the demo postponement ask for, also accepting the rationalization that a completely wrong option of words and phrases used by Zahid’s lawyers when searching for for the postponement may have resulted in the misunderstanding.

“I also acquire into account the sincere apology by the accused that there was a misunderstanding. And of no less worth was the enterprise by the accused’s counsel that this would not occur once more I find no situation for contempt to be built out,” the choose claimed.

Yesterday’s controversy

Yesterday early morning, the Large Court docket permitted Zahid’s lawyers’ request to have the ongoing trial postponed to nowadays, as a substitute of resuming as scheduled yesterday to let him to fulfill Key Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for negotiations to variety a new Cabinet.

At that time, Zahid did not current any paperwork all through the courtroom proceedings to back his purpose for trying to find the postponement of the demo.

But the Prime Minister’s Office subsequently issued a assertion to say that Muhyiddin was yesterday only scheduled to fulfill the Main Secretary to the Government and heads of authorities companies, and that he did not have any scheduled conferences with political leaders yesterday.

Next the Primary Minister’s Office’s statement, the High Courtroom yesterday afternoon named the circumstance up for mention in the afternoon to look for clarification above the make any difference.

The prosecution yesterday afternoon accused Zahid of making a “blatant lie” and deliberately deceptive the court to get a day off, urging the court to initiate contempt proceedings towards Zahid for allegedly lying to the court docket.

Zahid’s law firm Hisyam Teh Poh Teik yesterday afternoon instructed the choose that the defence experienced never ever meant to deceive or mock the court, asserting that his customer did try to meet Muhyiddin yesterday but was not able to do so as the primary minister was rushing to Muar, Johor, and that he met with Muhyiddin’s aide alternatively.

Zahid yesterday afternoon also instructed the courtroom that he did acquire a letter from the Prime Minister’s Business office requesting him to existing himself at all around 12.30pm for a discussion.

The decide experienced yesterday afternoon asked Zahid to deliver the letter today in court docket, ahead of the choose decides on whether or not to permit contempt proceedings against Zahid.

Yesterday was to begin with scheduled to be the 19th working day of Ahmad Zahid’s demo involving 47 rates associated to alleged bribery, criminal breach of belief and dollars laundering, with the prosecution expressing yesterday early morning that it was prepared to continue on trial with 5 prosecution witnesses ready to testify.