[zahid-to-keep-talks-with-pm-on-new-cupboard-these-days,-demo-postponed]

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Umno president and former deputy primary minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption demo will not move forward currently as previously scheduled, as he will be involved in negotiations to variety a new Cabinet below Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Zahid’s lawyer Hamidi Mohd Noh this early morning requested the Large Court to postpone the trial today.

“The defence would like to check with for a short postponement currently, for the rationale our client is essential somewhere else very urgent. Shopper is included in negotiations in forming the Cupboard, so with that, we check with for these days to be postponed,” he told the court docket.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran, who experienced famous that the prosecution was prepared for trial today with 5 witnesses completely ready to testify in court today, then questioned if Zahid’s legal professionals could be more distinct in its adjournment application, these as what the negotiation was about and wherever Zahid was required to be.

Zahid’s direct defence law firm Hisyam Teh Poh Teik then stated that his customer will be obtaining discussions with Muhyiddin on the new Cabinet’s formation.

“My recommendations, the accused man or woman will be in touch with the prime minister as regards to the formation of Cupboard for now. So on this foundation, we ask the courtroom to grant adjournment of this morning’s proceedings,” Hisyam advised the court docket, incorporating that Zahid’s “presence is required” for the conversations on the new Cupboard.

The prosecution’s Raja Rozela claimed she would depart the make any difference to the judge’s discretion, whilst also acknowledging the have to have for Zahid to be concerned in these types of issues.

“I imagine it is only fair that the accused individual be permitted to get to assistance in the development of Cabinet. It is for the sake of the region and we are all involved in some way or other,” she stated.

Higher Court docket choose Collin Lawrence Sequerah then authorized the demo to be deferred to tomorrow:

“After thinking about the reasons specified, the application for adjournment of the trial for nowadays is authorized.”

Just after the decide authorized today’s demo to be deferred, Zahid’s attorneys thanked the choose whilst Zahid himself stood up from the dock to bow as a gesture of thanks.

Hisyam confirmed to the courtroom that they ended up only in search of for the trial to be postponed today, and that Zahid’s demo will go on tomorrow.

The Superior Court previously set March 2 (these days), 3, six, 23 to 25, April 13 to 16, April 27 to 30, Could 12 to 15, June 15 to 18, June 22 to June 25 as trial dates for Zahid’s circumstance.

Zahid’s demo will involve 47 expenses relevant to alleged bribery, felony breach of believe in and income laundering.

Zahid is the leader of Umno, which is now portion of the federal governing administration below the new Perikatan Nasional coalition that backed Muhyiddin for the key minister put up.

