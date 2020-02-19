[zahid-trial:-witness-confirms-handing-above-colleague’s-rm6m-cheques-as-political-donation,-but-denies-it’s-bribery]

Datasonic team berhad deputy taking care of director, Chew Ben Ben, is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Superior Courtroom February 19, 2020. — Photograph by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The director of a corporation providing chips for Malaysian passports to the federal government nowadays verified he had in 2017 personally handed in excess of his colleagues’ two cheques totalling RM6 million to Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi when he was the property minister, the Superior Court heard today.

Datasonic Team Berhad deputy controlling director Chew Ben Ben, 63, mentioned nowadays that the RM6 million payment by his colleague was meant as a political contribution for then ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) and also for “long-term” prospective clients.

What transpired at the assembly

Testifying as the 34th prosecution witness against Zahid in his corruption and bribery trial, Chew claimed he experienced produced the handover subsequent a meeting in mid-April 2017 with Zahid who was then also the deputy key minister.

Chew mentioned Zahid’s political secretary experienced contacted him at the time as Zahid wished to meet up with at his formal home as deputy prime minister at Seri Satria, Putrajaya.

Chew additional that he had long gone by yourself that afternoon to fulfill Zahid at the house exactly where the latter was living by itself.

Although Chew pointed out that Zahid experienced in the April 2017 meeting spoken on other matters these types of as his regard for Datasonic because of to its superior performance, he stated the BN politician experienced also touched on the upcoming elections.

“Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also explained to me that elections are nearing and about the present political circumstance in the state. Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi then advised me he will meet with Datuk Seri Najib Razak to go over the coming elections,” Chew explained to the court docket right now, referring to Najib who was then the primary minister and Umno president as well as BN chairman.

Chew stated he experienced at that time experienced an inkling that BN wanted “political funds” for election matters, incorporating that he experienced then questioned Zahid irrespective of whether equally he and Datasonic Group Berhad’s Datuk Abu Hanifah Noordin “could make a political contribution to Barisan Nasional and how a lot dollars was needed” for this sort of functions.

“Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told me it was up to me how considerably was to be given to Barisan Nasional,” he said when studying his witness statement, adding that Zahid instructed for cheques to be issued to the legislation firm Lewis & Co when questioned how the cash need to be handed more than.

The RM6m proposal

Chew said that he fulfilled Hanifah the next working day to notify the latter of the assembly with Zahid, including that he experienced then proposed that a RM6 million political donation be created as a result of Zahid and that Hanifah agreed to this. (Hanifah was previously CEO of Datasonic).

Chew explained he had proposed to Hanifah for the latter to use his personalized cash for the donation of RM6 million with the cheque recipient to be left blank, adding that he experienced created this proposal as Datasonic Team Berhad could not difficulty these kinds of cash from the company’s account which would call for the business board of directors’ approval.

Cheques handover

Chew claimed that he achieved Hanifah on April 25, 2017 in the latter’s place of work, with Hanifah passing around by means of his secretary two cheques below Hanifah’s personal enterprise Sarana Kencana Sdn Bhd with the recipient’s identify held blank to be specified to Zahid.

Chew said he experienced then shipped the two cheques to Zahid at the latter’s official home at Seri Satria.

“After I handed above the cheques to Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, he reported thank you to me and requested me to mail his regards to Datuk Hanifah,” Chew said in his witness assertion, prior to then verifying the two cheques equally dated April 25, 2017 and manufactured out to Lewis & Co for the respective quantities of RM1 million and RM5 million.

“I would like to point out that if Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was not the deputy key minister cum the residence minister, I would not have proposed to Datuk Hanifah to give RM6 million political resources to Barisan Nasional by way of Datuk Ahmad Zahid Hamidi,” Chew said in the exact same witness statement.

“My proposal to Datuk Hanifah to give political donations to Barisan Nasional through Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was for the extended-time period,” he added.

When requested by deputy public prosecutor Gan Peng Kun what he meant by “long-term” criteria, Chew spelled out that this was relevant to Zahid’s position then in BN.

“The purpose we manufactured that donation is since Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid is the vice-president of BN, so Datuk Hanifah he feels grateful as the business has been listed and he built a contribution to show appreciation and assist.

“Because he feels grateful to BN, at that time, the very long-phrase is for steady politics, mainly because he was pretty grateful to the government of the working day. For businessmen — I am a businessman — we also want politics to be steady, so the overall economy can be prosperous,” he added.

Chew also reported he experienced advised Hanifah that Lewis & Co has a rely on account to deal with political cash and corporate social accountability (CSR) resources, confirming that Datasonic Group had no ties at all with the regulation agency Lewis and Co.

Bribery denial

When cross-examined by Zahid’s law firm Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Zainal, Chew verified that he has politician close friends and agreed that politicians tend to at some point steer the discussion to political issues.

Chew agreed with Zaidi that there was absolutely nothing sinister for Zahid to point out his political profession all through the mid-April 2017 conference, saying that the assembly was in the beginning about passports which Datasonic was concerned in supplying to the Dwelling Ministry and that the discussion later went into politics.

Requested by Zaidi, Chew agreed that it was his only his possess “perception” that BN necessary political funds for election matters.

Zaidi: Zahid never ever advised you that BN essential political resources?

Chew: In no way.

Chew agreed that it was his “own initiative” to suggest to Zahid for particular donations to be produced to BN, further clarifying that it was Hanifah who made the payments and that the RM6 million did not belong to him.

Asked by Zaidi, Chew agreed that Datasonic including himself had never given or provided any bribe to any particular person to get a challenge in 2015 for the 5-year source of 12.five million passport chips to the Residence Ministry from December 1, 2016 to November 30. 2021.

Zaidi: Agreed if I say in certain, I refer to Datuk Seri Zahid, Datasonic by no means gave any bribe to Datuk Zahid to get this deal for the chips offer?

Chew: Certainly, in no way. Agreed.

Quizzed by Zaidi, Chew verified that he understood Hanifah was formerly a politician who is a mate of Zahid due to the fact political days, more confirming that Hanifah is a philanthropist who carries out charity and CSR is effective.

When asked by Zaidi if he realized Hanifah’s “perception” of political donation was for charity, Chew replied: “To him, political cash provided charity.”

Zaidi then highlighted that the April 2017 cheques have been issued a single year just before the 14th typical elections on May nine, 2018, suggesting: “Again, I say, the donation has nothing at all to do at all with the precise political donation, just meant for CSR and so on.”

Chew: “Yes, one yr later, agreed.”

Chew agreed with Zaidi that he knew Lewis & Co was a trustee for welfare organisation Yayasan Akalbudi beneath Zahid, even further agreeing that the two cheques totalling RM6 million have been designed out to Lewis & Co as a trustee holder for Yayasan Akalbudi for charity operates.

When re-examined by Gan, Chew stated why he had agreed the two cheques to Lewis & Co were being held on have faith in for Yayasan Akalbudi, stating: “Because in my assembly with Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, he did say the income was not for him, for politics and for charity, he reported no require to compose to me, but generate to Lewis & Co”

Chew explained he had requested Hanifah to leave the cheque recipient portion on the cheque blank as he did not know the spelling for Lewis & Co

Chew also reaffirmed to Gan all the contents of his witness assertion, although also stressing that the political donation in 2017 had practically nothing to do with the award of the task to Datasonic in 2015, also detailing his watch that political money incorporate CSR and charity cash.

The trial prior to Substantial Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah resumes this afternoon.

In this demo, Zahid is accused of getting acquired the two cheques totalling RM6 million as a bribe and as an alleged reward connected to the House Ministry’s award of a five-year contract to Datasonic Technologies Sdn Bhd for the provide of Malaysian passport chips.