[zahid’s-demo:-businessman-confirms-signing-unaddressed-cheques-really-worth-tens-of-millions-for-ex-schoolmate’s-use]

Businessman M. Kumaraguru M. Muthusamy is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Courtroom February 19, 2020. — Photo by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — A businessman today verified signing quite a few unaddressed cheques for tens of millions in ringgit and issued these from his companies’ accounts for a former schoolmate’s use, the Large Court docket heard currently for the duration of Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption demo.

Businessman M. Kumaraguru M. Muthusamy, who will be 48 this calendar year, mentioned the cheques had been issued from his corporations on the guidance of his previous Perak schoolmate Junaith Asharab Md Shariff.

Kumaraguru explained he had set up a corporation named Mastoro Kenny IT Consultant & Services below his identify in 2016 on Junaith Asharab’s request, as the latter claimed to be equipped to acquire projects from community-detailed organization MyEG Expert services Bhd.

He later on said Mastoro Kenny under no circumstances acquired any jobs from MyEG or anyone considering the fact that its development right up until it closed down in 2018.

For Mastoro Kenny, Kumaraguru mentioned he picked the company’s title and registered it to a device owned by Junaith Asharab in Scott Backyard, Kuala Lumpur, incorporating that this small business acquaintance of around 33 many years.

Kumaraguru said Junaith Asharab experienced sought his permission to use Mastoro Kenny’s financial institution account even though waiting for the purported MyEG challenge, and that he had accomplished as the latter requested.

Kumaraguru said he experienced established up a financial institution account for the corporation at RHB Islamic Bank, and handed about cheque textbooks and the passcode for on line transactions to Junaith Asharab. which enabled the latter to look at and management the inflow and outflow of dollars from the account.

Regardless of staying the proprietor of the lender account, Kumaraguru claimed he did not know about the total of cash flowing in unless of course notified by Junaith Asharab, noting that the latter was also the one that would instruct him on the receiver and amount of money to be compensated out for each withdrawal and cheques issued from the account.

Kumaraguru mentioned Junaith Asharab would ordinarily satisfy with him with blank cheques, which he would fill with the amount of money and recipient’s name right before signing them and returning them to Junaith Asharab.

“Since the sum of resources composed on those cheques have been far too substantial, I had requested Junaith Asharab Md Shariff about the owner of the cash and the goal for the payments,” he reported, introducing that Junaith Asharab had claimed to him that the money have been “donations” to Zahid for mosque-constructing but had never ever disclosed the identity of the purported “donor”.

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Courtroom February 19, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

The 13 cheques with blank entries

Kumaraguru verified signing 13 cheques for a overall of RM8 million issued from Mastoro Kenny’s RHB Islamic Financial institution account in 2016 and 2017, stating that these were being all done at Junaith Asharab’s request in conferences identified as by the latter.

Kumaraguru claimed all the 13 cheques previously had the amounts printed on them, and all have been still left without the need of named recipients as instructed by Junaith Asharab. (It was uncovered today that all these 13 cheques were being created out to law firm Lewis & Co.)

The first collection of cheques ended up signed by Kumaraguru after meeting Junaith Asharab when the latter contacted him on November 21, 2016, with Kumaraguru leaving the 3 cheques for RM1 million just about every undated and also without having a receiver name as instructed. (He confirmed nowadays his signature on these cheques totalling RM3 million that had been now dated November 23, 2016).

Numerous days later on, Kumaraguru stated he was referred to as to indication on four cheques for RM500,000 every single, all over again with out dating it and with out naming the receiver as instructed. He all over again verified these cheques totalling RM2 million that have been now dated November 30, 2016.)

Soon after currently being contacted on January three, 2017, Kumaraguru signed six far more unaddressed cheques for RM500,000 each individual as instructed. He confirmed these cheques totalling RM3 million all dated January five, 2017 in courtroom today.

“I adopted instructions offered by Junaith Asharab Md Sharif about all these transactions as all these cash that entered into Mastoro Kenny IT & Consultant’s RHB Islamic account is not my money,” he mentioned, incorporating that he did not know the intent of these 13 payments to Lewis & Co and also confirming that his enterprise did not have any organization dealings with the regulation business.

Borrowing account to situation cheques

Kumaraguru stated he has a further firm because 2011 termed Jogabonito Jewellery & Diamonds that deals with Sri Lanka-sourced components, including that Junaith Asharab experienced in June 2016 asked to use this company’s Community Bank account to difficulty two cheques really worth RM250,000 each individual.

Kumaraguru said Junaith Asharab experienced requested for his support to permit two deposits of RM250,000 each individual to the account, and that Junaith Asharab further more asked to be allowed to situation the two cheques from there to make payments as Junaith Asharab had allegedly ran out of cheque books from his very own enterprise Berani & Jujur Trading.

Kumaraguru mentioned he had signed the very first of these blank cheques beneath Jogabonito as asked for by Junaith Asharab.

He signed a 2nd unaddressed cheque and wrote the sum of RM250,000.

He verified these two cheques — which he experienced handed around to Junaith Asharab following signing — both now dated June 27, 2016 to Lewis & Co, including that his corporation Jogabonito did not have any dealings with Lewis & Co.

When cross-examined by Zahid’s law firm Hamidi Mohd Noh, Kumaraguru confirmed that Mastoro Kenny did not have any qualification, certification or awareness about IT assignments, but said he did not know if this intended that the organization would not be able to implement any IT initiatives.

Kumaraguru confirmed that he had under no circumstances met Zahid or had any dealings with the Property Ministry, also confirming that he had hardly ever met with MyEg.

Kumaraguru was testifying as the 35th prosecution witness versus Zahid in the latter’s demo involving 47 fees, together with alleged bribery, prison breach of belief and revenue laundering.

The demo before Large Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah resumes tomorrow morning.

