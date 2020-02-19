Businessman Junaith Asharab Md Shariff is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court February 19, 2020. — Photo by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The prosecution now urged the courtroom to declare its have witness as a hostile witness just after the proprietor of Berani & Jujur Buying and selling contradicted his initial court docket testimony throughout questioning from legal professionals for the accused, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Junaith Asharab Md Shariff, who will be 48 later this year, right now gave answers that ended up the entire reverse of what he previously advised the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Fee (MACC) and in his earlier sworn testimony in courtroom.

Junaith Asharab, who is a textile wholesaler by means of Berani & Jujur Buying and selling, was the prosecution’s 36th witness in the corruption and bribery trial of previous household minister Zahid.

In his prepared witness assertion tendered in court, Junaith Asharab stated he went with Zahid’s youthful brother Datuk Seri Mohamad Nasaee to fulfill Zahid at his home in 2017 to hand over 10 cheques totalling RM5 million, which he claimed were being donations for a mosque and a tahfiz college in Bagan Datuk.

According to his signed witness assertion, Junaith Asharab mentioned he experienced issued these 10 cheques that ended up all dated January three, 2017 from Berani & Jujur’s RHB Islamic Bank account for the total of RM500,000 every, but with no stating the recipient’s title on the 10 cheques as he was not sure who to make it out to.

“I was the a person who decided for each cheque’s volume to be RM500,000 to prevent remaining questioned with different concerns by the bank. Then I handed them over to Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as witnessed by Datuk Seri Mohamad Nasaee,” he said, incorporating that Zahid then handed the cheques in excess of to Mohamad Nasaee.

He confirmed today in courtroom these 10 cheques which now carried the name of legislation organization Lewis & Co as the receiver.

The contentious parts

Junaith Asharab’s additional explanations about these 10 cheques then turned a stage of contention, including his claim in the 53rd paragraph that Zahid had explained to him during the 2017 incident that the cheques must be paid to Lewis & Co as the legislation company was a “trustee to Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi”.

In his written statement, the areas that later on turned contentious also bundled Junaith Asharab alleging in the 55th paragraph that Zahid experienced promised to give him a foreign employee registration undertaking well worth all around RM50 million to him following the 14th general elections and that these kinds of a guarantee was created soon after the cheques handover.

The other element that grew to become contentious was the 56th paragraph in Junaith Asharab’s statement that he was questioned by Zahid to post a proposal on the purported promised “MyEG project” following the 14th general elections.

When asked by deputy general public prosecutor Gan Peng Kun, Junaith Asharab said that the venture he had hoped to attain was with regards to the acquiring of visas.

When cross-examined by Zahid’s law firm Hamidi Mohd Noh, Junaith Asharab verified that his organization Berani & Jujur Investing dealt with agricultural activities and experienced no capacity to carry out IT-linked get the job done and had hardly ever carried out operate for MyEG.

Junaith Asharab went on to agree with Hamidi that the 10 cheques ended up issued for charity and as donation for mosque-building, more agreeing that these 10 cheques ended up not linked to any MyEG undertaking as he himself did not have IT knowledge.

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court February 19, 2020. — Photo by Shafwan Zaidon

Commence of contradictions

Hamidi then suggested that Zahid had under no circumstances promised the MyEG job and that it was in its place promised by Zahid’s brother, which Junaith Asharab agreed to.

Junaith Asharab also agreed when Hamidi suggested that Lewis & Co was the trustee for Zahid’s spouse and children-owned welfare organisation Yayasan Akalbudi, and not the trustee for Zahid himself.

Agreeing with Hamidi that paragraphs 55 to 57 in his witness assertion ended up not suitable, Junaith Asharab continued to concur when quizzed by an additional of Zahid’s lawyer Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Zainal.

Zaidi: In paragraph 55, Zahid promised to give RM50 million agreement. Just now you mentioned this paragraph is not correct. I say to you, it is not just inaccurate, this paragraph is not genuine at all. Can you agree or not?

Junaith Asharab: Can. Agreed.

The credibility problem

Gan then knowledgeable the courtroom that the prosecution preferred to initiate proceedings below Area 154 of the Evidence Act. to have its very own witness Junaith Asharab declared as a “hostile witness”, and to be permitted to cross-study him above the inconsistencies.

Gan read through out three excerpts from the MACC’s recorded statement from Junaith Asharab in the course of investigations on August 13, 2018, indicating that these three traces ended up wholly similar to the businessman’s written assertion in court docket (paragraphs 53, 55, 56). He pointed out that Junaith Asharab experienced however contradicted himself when quizzed by Zahid’s attorneys.

High Court decide Collin Lawrence Sequerah when compared the MACC assertion excerpt and the published witness assertion in court docket, prior to concluding that there was a “material discrepancy” with what Junaith Asharab verbally stated in court and then enabling the prosecution to address him as a hostile witness with Zahid’s legal professionals also authorized to cross-examine him.

A lot more TO Occur