Zall applies for Singapore Digital Banking License

The Chinese e-commerce company Zall Smart Commerce Group said it was part of a consortium to apply for a license to conduct digital wholesale business in the city-state, Bloomberg reported.

Global eTrade Services, a division of CrimsonLogic Pte, and Marubeni Corp., a Japanese trading company, are other partners in the group.

The group is said to be part of the development of the city-state as a global financial center for trade. The group led by Zall is only the youngest applicant to submit offers for a digital wholesale banking license. Jack Ma’s Ant Financial is one of the other companies looking for licenses for corporate customers.

At the beginning of January, the Monetary Authority of Singapore announced that 14 groups had submitted offers for digital wholesale permits and had applied for seven full bank digital licenses. After receiving a virtual banking license in China in 2017, Zall put the Z-Bank into operation.

The news comes after reports surfaced earlier this month that Beyond Consortium has also thrown its hat on to apply for licenses for the country’s digital banks. Beyond Consortium, which is led by EZ-Link and the V3 Group and which includes Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, the Far East Organization, the Singapore Business Federation and Heliconia Capital, will compete with a handful of other companies in the nation to address the need to benefit from digital banking.

Also in January, it was announced that the gaming company Razer and Ant Financial are concluding a license for digital banking in Singapore. Razer, which is listed in Hong Kong, established a consortium to found Razer Youth Bank with startups in Singapore and Asian billionaires, consisting of the technology venture capital early stage company Insignia Ventures Partners and local supermarket operator Sheng Siong Holdings.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore will announce in the middle of this year who will receive the licenses – three for wholesale and two for wholesale.

