

Feb 22, 2020 Toronto, Ontario, CAN Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jake Gardiner (51) skates from the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Carolina defeated Toronto. Obligatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-United states Nowadays Sporting activities

February 23, 2020

(Reuters) – The Carolina Hurricanes won an Countrywide Hockey League activity with a Zamboni driver in the web on Saturday.

After the two Hurricanes goalies were injured in the game against the Maple Leafs in Toronto, David Ayres, who functions as a Zamboni driver for the minimal league Toronto Marlies, came on to serve as Carolina’s unexpected emergency goalie in their six-3 victory.

“It was magnificent. Time of my life out there,” the 42-yr-old informed reporters.

Although Ayres had served as an unexpected emergency goalie in small league games, the contest was his NHL debut. He stopped eight of 10 photographs he confronted just after entering the sport in the next period with the Hurricanes forward 4-1.

Zambonis are resurfacing autos utilised to clean up and clean ice surfaces at hockey online games and other events.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina Modifying by Kim Coghill)