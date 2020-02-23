[zamboni-driver-receives-his-personal-hurricanes’-shirt]



Feb 22, 2020 Toronto, Ontario, CAN Carolina Hurricanes emergency goaltender David Ayres (90) through a split in the motion from the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Carolina defeated Toronto. Mandatory Credit history: John E. Sokolowski-United states These days Sports

February 23, 2020

(Reuters) – David Ayres had never ever performed in a Countrywide Hockey League activity until finally Saturday, but the Carolina Hurricanes are now selling shirts to honor the Zamboni driver immediately after he carried out heroics in a six-3 acquire around the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Hurricanes crew store is promoting an Ayres quantity 90 t-shirt in honor of the 42-12 months-outdated who stepped in as an emergency goaltender soon after Carolina’s two netminders had been injured in the gain above Toronto.

“Zamboni driver by working day, crisis goaltender by evening David Ayres attained Initially Star honors and saved the working day for the Canes in Toronto! Get your t-shirt jersey to help the Canes’ newest legend!” the Hurricanes mentioned on Twitter on Sunday.

The franchise said Ayres will receive royalties from the shirt and a portion of the proceeds will go to a kidney basis.

Ayres, who is effective as a Zamboni driver for the minor league Toronto Marlies, underwent a kidney transplant in 2004.

Zambonis are resurfacing autos used to clear and easy ice surfaces at hockey games and other activities.

He entered the recreation in the 2nd time period and stopped 8 of 10 photographs he faced.

Ayres will be in the Hurricanes house arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Tuesday to audio the team’s siren for the sport towards the Dallas Stars.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina Enhancing by Toby Davis)