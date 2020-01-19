Zamir White has been named a football breakout player in Georgia for the 2020 season by ESPN

Georgia runs back Zamir White has now got used to the high expectations. He entered Georgia as the number 1 in the country and received a 5-star award. He was classified as a potential X-factor last season and was finally healthy after a second ACL injury.

Now that he starts as Georgia’s leading re-entrant in 2020, White has high expectations again. He is expected to carry the charge for a new crime in Georgia, one with a new quarterback in Jamie Newman and a play caller in Todd Monken.

And the ESPN analysts believe that he meets these expectations with very good chances. Looking ahead to the 2020 season, ESPN identified White as an outlier in Georgia.

“Against Baylor in the Sugar Bowl, injured with (D’Andre) Swift and absent (Brian) Herrien, White started his career and hurried with 18 runs for 92 yards,” wrote Alex Scarborough of ESPN. “After he failed due to injury in 2018, the Bulldogs fans hoped exactly that from the former recruit.”

As a red shirt newbie, White raced 408 yards and three touchdowns while serving behind Swift and Herrien for most of the year. White had spurts of brilliance, such as his touchdown in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor.

“The race right there, Charlie Woerner blocked two people for me, thank you, man,” said White. “This run wasn’t possible without Charlie, he had the great block and that’s it.”

White will be the leader in the Running Back Room next year as bulldogs bring James Cook and Kenny McIntosh back and everyone else talks about Kendall Milton. If Georgia doesn’t add another return in 2020 recruiting class, it will be the first time that Georgia has only four scholarship returns in the Kirby Smart era.

In addition to ESPN, White was mentioned as a stealth Heisman candidate, with early Heisman odds indicating 20-to-1 odds.

With the offense under Monken’s hiring, White could be one of the bigger beneficiaries. Last season in Cleveland, where Monken acted as an offensive coordinator, but not as a play caller, the former Georgian, who ran behind Nick Chubb, plunged to 1,494 meters. That was the second most common in the NFL.

Joseph Randle, who dates back to Monken’s time in Oklahoma State (2011-12, when he was most recently an offensive coordinator at college), ran 2,633 meters and 38 touchdowns in two seasons.

White will also be another year away from his ACL injuries, one of which occurred in November 2017 and the other in August 2018. When White was able to meet the media, he was confident about how he felt.

“The knees felt good,” said White after the sugar bowl. “It was just practice and drill, and finally get out of here and go through whole trips.”

This spring for the first time in his career in Georgia, White will not be focusing on rehab, but on how he can improve as a player. Smart congratulated White on improving his passport blocker throughout the season, but his passport skills could be an area in which to grow. He only had two receptions for 20 meters in 2019.

Georgia and White will start the season against Virginia on September 7th. The game will be played as part of the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Classic at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Zamir White talks about Georgian football after the 2019 SEC championship

