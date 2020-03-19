Zandvoort Grand Prix postponed as anticipated, hunt on for new dates

What would have been the initial Dutch Grand Prix considering the fact that 1985 has been postponed, along with races in Spain and Monaco, the System 1 organisation mentioned on Thursday.

The Grand Prix must have been held in Zandvoort on the to start with weekend in May well, with Spain next a week later on and Monaco at the finish of the month.

‘Formula 1, the FIA and the 3 promoters have taken these choices in buy to be certain the wellness and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and lovers, which continues to be our most important concern,’ the organisers claimed in a statement.

The functions concerned are now seeking into locating alternative dates for later on in the calendar year.

‘The FIA and Formulation 1 carry on to perform intently with impacted promoters and area authorities to keep an eye on the situation and acquire the suitable amount of money of time to examine the viability of possible alternate dates for just about every Grand Prix afterwards in the calendar year must the problem make improvements to,’ the statement claimed.

The postponement experienced been extensively predicted next the before determination to terminate Formulation 1 races in China, Bahrain and Vietnam.

The proprietors of Zandvoort race keep track of have not nevertheless commented publicly on the postponement.

