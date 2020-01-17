Zaneray Jackson accused of robbery at Zion Walmart

A Zion woman faces crime after allegedly robbing another woman on Knifepoint Wednesday in the parking lot of a Walmart in the northern suburb.

Zaneray Jackson, 34, is accused of two counts of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated battery, Zion police said.

Jackson approached a 69-year-old woman around 11:45 am while walking to her vehicle in the Walmart parking lot, 4000 Rt. 173, the police said. Allegedly she took out a knife and “poked [the woman] in the throat” with it before she went out with her bag.

Zaneray JacksonZion police

When a Beach Park man who saw the incident unfold tried to intervene, Jackson hit him on the arm, police said. Jackson was knocked to the ground, but got up and fled Kenosha Road, where she was picked up by someone in a silver-colored Mercury Mariner.

Officers watched surveillance videos and found the woman’s wallet, knife and cell phone, police said. Jackson was arrested in her house later on Wednesday evening, where she is said to have known the crime.

Jackson’s bail was set at $ 75,000, police said.

Read more about crime and follow the murders in the city.