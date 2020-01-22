Zayn Malik makes a generous donation to a girl with cancer | Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik donated approximately $ 13,000 to cancer treatment for a young girl.

The former A direction member donated £ 10,000 to a 5 year old’s GoFundMe page Caitlin Robinson Burnley, reports the Burnley Express.

Caitlin has been diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma.

The goal is to raise £ 150,000.

Her mother wrote, “My daughter Caitlin was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma last year, in April 2019. She has followed several chemotherapy and MIBG therapy treatments, none of which worked. rescue treatment which is not available in the uk on NHS please help please save my daughter. “

“I woke up this morning to see my baby and thought I might as well check the page as we were £ 10 from £ 2,000”, CaitlinSaid her mother in response to ZaynDon (via Pop Crave). “And then I checked that it was more than £ 12,000; I just couldn’t believe what I saw. I want to thank Zayn Malik so much but i don’t know how to reach him. I am so grateful to him. “

