Zazie Beetz talks about anxiety

Zazie Beetz has achieved some amazing victories in recent years. She appeared in the Oscar-nominated Joker, played a prominent role as a domino in Deadpool 2 and is the only female lead in the Atlanta FX show. Nevertheless, the highly talented young actress struggles with anxiety, which she is very open to.

Beetz is aware that she has a life that most people only dream of. During an interview with GQ, she admitted that everything in her life was awkward. “I am in a healthy relationship, I have a loving family, I am doing well in my career,” she told the sales outlet. And yet there was still the feeling of an inner struggle. Despite achieving so much at just 29, Beetz struggles to feel the way she deserves. “I sometimes worry about what I’ve done to deserve or deserve it,” she said.

Zazie Beetz cries at work

In 2018 Beetz wrote an essay for glamor about how she deals with fear. The Atlanta actress admitted: “Despite my career, so much of my life was determined by what I’m afraid of: fear that I’m not talented.” I’m afraid people will finally realize that I am a boring person who doesn’t have much ambition to start a family “at a good time” in life. “In the essay, she revealed that there were times when she had to pause on set to find a corner where she could cry for five minutes if she felt overwhelmed.

Beetz admits that it is tempting to give in to fear. There’s always an urge to just run away because “that’s too much”. But running away would mean “giving in to fear, fear, and myth that these things have the right to dictate my life.” Instead, the star gives an encouraging conversation in which she said, “You worked hard, to come here. “Running away is not an option.

A combination of techniques helps Beetz deal with her fear when it gets too much. She has a strong support system in her friend David Rysdahl. She also consoles herself with the little things. “I remember that although there was a time when fear could have stopped me, today is not that day … I recognize the achievement: I may not have cleaned my apartment, but I made it through work . And that is enough. “

Beetz not only spoke about her fears and the self-care she performs, but also about her special relationship with her natural hair. In fact, in the past she has rejected roles that required her to straighten or chemically alter her hair. Her beautiful hair highlights the actress even more. So it would be a shame if she ever changed it.