Zazie Beetz tells of her greatest insecurity and her natural hair

While Zazie Beetz‘S hair is a miracle, the actress herself was not always confident. Beetz told how her natural hair unsettled her due to previous negative comments. The actress revealed that her natural hair “fascinated” many people as an adult. When she decided on an acting career, she reacted differently to her hair.

How Zazie Beetz handled her hair as an aspiring woman

The native of Berlin was told by various casting directors that, despite her talent, she had to have more “CBS”, which would lead to uncertainties and discomfort in future auditions. “I don’t know if the talent cast me off instead of looking, that’s my uncertainty,” the publication’s actress said. Beetz said that she knew that her fair skin gave her many auditions, but it appears that her hair would cause casting problems. Although this may shock many, natural hair only became popular in the media a few years ago. Many actresses have shared their concerns about reworking their hair to get certain roles and later regret it.

Despite the criticism of casting agents about her appearance, Beetz Vogue said in May 2018 that straightening her natural hair was “not an option”. She told the magazine that it wasn’t until 2016 when she was offered the role of Vanessa “Van” Keefer on the Atlanta show that she saw an opportunity where she could finally be herself.

“So many women come up to me like,” Oh my god, that’s me! “That was the wonderful thing about Atlanta. That way I was able to celebrate my identity,” said the actress. From there, everything turned for the starlet. The Easy actress was then cast in the superhero film Deadpool 2 alongside Ryan Reynolds.

Beetz remembered her shock when she learned that the directors of the film wanted their hair exactly the way they were. This was a surprise as the cartoon character Domino wore a sleek, straight hairstyle. Based on her previous experience, she was surprised by the decision.

Zazie Beetz beats the chances

The 29-year-old originally started acting in 2013 and had small roles in several films and shows. Beetz’s breakthrough came when she starred in the previously mentioned FX comedy drama in Earnest Marks, the main role in the series, which was played by show artist Donald Glover.

Beetz also starred in the Oscar-nominated film Joker alongside Joaquin Phoenix as the love interest of the title character. The actress’ next project, Nine Days, is due to be released later this year. She also has two films and an Amazon series in the works.

No matter how busy she is, Beetz still keeps her hair. She makes her own preparation by mixing coconut, olive and jojoba oils with vanilla extract and shea butter. When it comes to skin care, Beetz also trusts in the method and make-up techniques with which she feels most comfortable.