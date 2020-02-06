Zeeman remembers Dinosaur Bouncing Putty, which contains too many chemicals

The retail chain Zeeman is reminiscent of a kind of spatula that was sold in its European branches to endanger children’s health.

Tests have shown that the product – Dinosaur Bouncing Putty – contains too high a concentration of boron, a chemical that increases stickiness. Contact with the chemical can cause diarrhea, nausea and skin irritation. It can also cause fertility problems.

Putty and slime are popular toys that contain both boron and pots with too high a content and often appear on the EU’s rapid alert website. They were also named by the national product safety officer NIVM.

A 2018 Consumer Watchdog consumer bond test found dangerous boron levels in ten types of mucus, and similar tests in the UK, Italy, Germany and Italy also showed unacceptably high levels of the chemical.

Zeeman says customers who return the product will get their money back.

