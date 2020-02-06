Zendaya and Jacob Elordi Embark on Fendi’s Solar Dream Experience with Katherine Langford | Amanda Steele, Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse, Iris Law, Jacob Elordi, Katherine Langford, Tommy Dorfman, Zendaya

Zendaya comes out in lace-up boots for the Fendi Solar Dream Launch Event in New York Wednesday evening (February 5).

The 23-year-old Euphoria actress joined her co-star and has rumored that a new boyfriend, Jacob Elordi at the event, as well as 13 reasons why stars Katherine langford and Tommy Dorfman.

Couple Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin were also seen at the event, as well as Iris Law and Amanda Steele.

The event previewed the women’s and men’s collections with a takeover of Solar Dream, providing a unique store experience for customers and bringing the collections to life with an interactive digital installation.

Fans can experience the Solar Dream experience by Monday, February 17.

