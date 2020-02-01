Zendaya and Jacob Elordi from Euphoria have coordinated every detail of their tourist look in New York! | Jacob Elordi, Zendaya

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi Tourists are currently playing in New York and they have been seen wearing matching outfits running around town together… and this is not the first time this has happened!

The Euphoria co-stars, who have been the subject of dating rumors for months, are in the Big Apple this week for the American Arts Association American Awards. Jacob received a Rising Star award and Zendaya was there to give him the honor.

During the speech, Zendaya referred Jacob like his “best friend”. You can see photos of them during the event in the gallery!

ZendayaFans spotted her and Jacob walk around New York City together on Saturday February 1 and the stars wore matching outfits – beige pea coats over a white hoodie, black jeans and white sneakers. They also shared a baseball cap!

You can view these photos on an Instagram fan account.

It is not the first time that Zendaya and Jacob wore matching outfits. When they were spotted together on vacation in Greece, they were also in matching outfits!

See what Jacob had to talk about Zendaya in his recent cover of GQ Australia.

