Zendaya and Jacob Elordi seem to have a date night at ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ | Jacob Elordi, Zendaya

Zendaya and Jacob ElordiThe New York adventures continue!

the Euphoria co-stars, who have been together for months, were seen attending a performance by Dear Evan Hansen on Wednesday evening (February 5) at the Music Box Theater in New York.

“They exchanged whispers and glances for sure. They seemed very relaxed with each other and had an ease about them. It looked very romantic, “a source told People, adding that the duo” huddled in their seats. “

Zendaya, who saw the show five times, had the chance to see my friend Jordan Fisher take the lead role.

Then, Zendaya and Jacob behind the scenes of the blue room to pose with the actors and the show team. While the duo is on the same photo, they did not land side by side.

Earlier in the evening, the two Zendaya and Jacob attended a Fendi event with some of their other famous friends!

