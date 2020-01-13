Zendaya details how she connected to Rue for “Euphoria” | Zendaya

Zendaya spoke about its revolutionary role as a Street in the Euphoria at 2020 Critics’s Choice Awards last night.

The 23-year-old actress was in the running for the award for best dramatic actress for the role, and while speaking to ET, detailed how she played the revolutionary role.

Zendaya shared that she actually excluded outside opinions in order to connect with the role.

“It’s a personal matter,” she says. “If I’m trying to take away the world, it’s not to prove anything to the world, but it’s really to improve as an artist and be more in touch with where I can go and how I can do it. “

Zendaya added, “I’m just trying to keep it in-house, because it’s a much happier place to work when you really work just to prove to yourself that you can do it.”

Euphoria has recently been renewed for a second season.

See more photos of Zendaya to the Critics’s Choice Awards 2020 below!

