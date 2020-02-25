zendaya-&-jacob-elordi-go-cozy-in-sweats-though-touring-to-australia-jointly

Zendaya is joining her rumored boyfriend Jacob Elordi for a different trip to his residence place, Australia!

The younger actors and Euphoria co-stars were being noticed sporting sweats although leaving the airport in Sydney in excess of the weekend.

Zendaya traveled to Australia all through Thanksgiving weekend previous 12 months to commit time with Jacob and attend an awards clearly show with him.

A pair months ago, Zendaya and Jacob were noticed cuddling up whilst seeing a performance of the Broadway musical Pricey Evan Hansen, which she has witnessed five instances now.

