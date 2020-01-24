Zeropolis ‘Zeropolis’ – EP Review

Zeropolis “Zeropolis” (UK: Blank Editions / VS: FDH Records)

Riot date: January 31, 2020

Debut version of two self-described French exiles who met in London in early 2019; a desire to create a “gloomy – but danceable, strain of post-punk”, saddled with autonomous goals, has led to this six-track untitled EP released in criminally low numbers (100 vinyl, 50 cassette) and is probably be gone by the time you read this.

Having built a home-made recording studio in a warehouse in East London (which was demolished to build luxury apartments before the album was even finished), they managed to produce an EP that is both progressive but also supported by the kind of electronic beats that the first pioneers, ignited by the will of the Pistols, but immediately bored by the cartoon uprising that the Hersham Boys were aiming for.

I think of Drinking Electricity, Fad Gadget, but with a sound knowledge of Suicide, Neu and Kraftwerk, they threw guitars for primitive Wasp synths while pushing this new sound forward.

About tracks like the sultry ‘Never Change’, an exciting but disturbing soundtrack to a dystopian vision, whimsical synth riffs, sharp snare cracks – comparable to lead track ‘Your Life’, a song about spyware on the internet that turns us into a stalker society, Zeropolis has linked that primitive spirit to the grim reality of the modern world, pummeling mechanized beats are moving on, tortured vocals are singing about torpedoed melodies.

“What should I Do?” Dripping raw, there is no unwanted electronic paint here, the synths have a nagging bite as they swirl over a convulsive beat that doesn’t prepare you at all for the sputtering wave that is ‘New World’, a beast of a song that threatens of suicide conflicts with the urgency of Girls In Synthesis.

Zeropolis has caused a grim but intriguing, musically clever attack on the senses, it flies up before it crashes into the darkness; an almost perfect piece of post-punk, which refers to its roots and signs the future.

Track list:

1. Never change

2. Your life

3. What should I do?

4. New world

5. Zeropolis

6. Red ocean

