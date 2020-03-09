Zhrebki share new PSA video for washing hands for “Wash Off”

Zhrebki shared a new video to the album “Wash Not”, “Wash Off”, contains timely reminder about the best way to wash your hands.

Video “Wash Off PSA” is simply that someone performs a standard medical procedure for washing hands played on a loop Foals “, and in the bottom of the screen lyrics.

You can look at the video below, which is obtained when the music industry is beginning to feel the effect of the crisis continues coronavirus.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jNFwQLRHS8U [/ embed]

One of the world’s largest SXSW festival was canceled, which had a significant impact on a number of artists.

Earlier today, in the meantime, Madonna was the last performer, who canceled shows in response to the spread of the virus.

Miami was also canceled ultra music festival of Miami, while artists including Green Day, BTS, Yungblud and Mariah Carey, canceled dates in Asia because of concerns about the coronavirus.

Meanwhile Foals recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the release of the song “Spanish Sahara”, revealing the origin of the title track.

Last month, the group has been successful if they had received two major awards at the 2020 NME Awards and BRIT Awards.

The group won the Best Live Act at the NME Awards 2020 win before their first BRIT award for best group.