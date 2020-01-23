Zico achieves a triple crown on weekly Gaon charts

Zico du Block B won a triple crown on the latest weekly Gaon charts!

On January 23, Gaon Chart announced that Zico had scanned this week’s three digital charts with its new “Any Song” track. The single debuted at # 1 on the global digital graph, digital download graph and streaming graph for the week of January 12-18.

Congratulations to Zico for his impressive achievement!

Check out the top five for each of Gaon’s weekly charts below:

Album graphics

Kim Jaejoong’s “Ayo” from JYJ debuted at # 1 on this week’s physical album chart, while Girls’ Generation Taeyeon’s reconditioned album “Purpose” entered the chart at number 2. “First Collection” of SF9 arrived at n ° 3 for the week, while “Key: LEVANTER” by Stray Kids and “The ReVe Festival: Finale” by Red Velvet went up to the charts respectively n ° 4 and n ° 5.

Global digital graph

“Any Song” by Zico entered the global digital ranking at No. 1 this week, followed by “METEOR” by Changmo at No. 2 and “Psycho” by Red Velvet at No. 3. “Here I Am Again” by Baek Yerin (from OST of “Crash Landing on You”) made his debut at number 4 on the chart, while “Blueming” from UI completed the top five.

Download the table

This week’s digital download table has been dominated by new releases: Zico’s “Any Song” debuted at number 1, BTS pre-release song “Black Swan” at number 2, “Here I Am Again “by Baek Yerin at number 3, and” Dear Me “by Taeyeon at number 4. Finally,” Psycho “by Red Velvet remained strong at number 5.

Streaming chart

Zico’s “Any Song” tops this week’s stream ranking, followed by Changmo’s “METEOR” at number 2, Red Velvet’s “Psycho” at number 3, IU’s “Blueming” at number 4 and “Here I Am Again” by Baek Yerin at n ° 5.

Social table

BTS continued its reign at No. 1 on Gaon’s “Social Chart 2.0” this week, while SF9, Younha and ATEEZ respectively reached No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4. In particular, Rowoon of SF9 has also featured separately from his group in # 5.

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?