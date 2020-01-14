Zico from Block B explains why he wrote “Any Song”

During the January 14th broadcast of MBC FM4U’s “Good Morning FM With Jang Sung Kyu”, Zico from Block B spoke about the process of creating his latest version, “Any Song”.

Zico said, “I wanted to make a song that people could listen to when they didn’t think about anything. My previous album ‘Thinking’ is composed of songs that I created when I was overflowing with thoughts, so there are a lot of messages and a lot of information. The songs are hard to summarize, and it’s an album that can be tiring to listen to from start to finish. For this reason, I wanted to do something without thinking, and this is where the concept of “Any Song” was born. “

Zico continued: “If I found myself thinking or deliberating on something, I would stop and rely on instinct for this song. People are always thinking about so many different things, so I thought, at least since the beginning of the year, that we could just enjoy this song without thinking too much about it. The message of the song is that it has no message. “

When asked if he hoped the song would stay on the charts, Zico replied, “The best way to see if your song is loved is through the charts. If it goes down, there is nothing I can do about it, but I would be grateful if it stayed in the charts for a long time. If it only lasts a week, I think it would be incredible. “

