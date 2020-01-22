Zico talks about the “Any Song” challenge + chooses the most memorable participant

Zico of Block B released his latest song “Any Song”.

The SBS episode of “Night of Real Entertainment” which aired on January 22 followed the popularity surrounding Zico’s “Any Song”.

The song climbed to the top of the charts, becoming the first song of 2020 to score a perfect kill. Not only that, but the “Any Song” challenge has also taken social media by storm. Started when he promoted the new song while dancing with Chungha and Hwasa of MAMAMOO, the challenge quickly gained momentum and was joined by celebrities such as Song Mino from WINNER, Park Shin Hye, AB6IX, Lee Hyori, Tiffany from Girls’ Generation, Sandara Park, etc.

Zico responded to the popularity of the challenge and said: “I thought it would be fun to create a challenge with movements that match the melody and lyrics, and I was surprised how much the challenge took the top.”

When asked which celebrity was the most memorable “Any Song” challenge, Zico chose Lee Hyori and said, “At first, I didn’t believe it. Once I realized it was really Lee Hyori, I was happy, but I still couldn’t believe she really did. “

Don’t forget to check out “Any Song” by Zico!

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?