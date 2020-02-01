Zico wins triple crown on Gaon charts for the 2nd consecutive week

Zico du Block B made a triple crown in the Gaon charts for the second consecutive week!

After scanning the three digital tables from last week with his latest hit “Any Song”, Zico managed to repeat the feat this week. The song stayed at number 1 on the global digital map, the digital download map and the streaming map for the week of January 19-25.

Congratulations to Zico for another incredible achievement!

Check out the top five for each of Gaon’s weekly charts below:

Album graphics

“Ayo” by Kim Jaejoong from JYJ maintained its position at No. 1 for the second week on the physical album graphic, while “Every letter I sent you” by Baek Yerin moved to No. 2. “… LER” by Kim Dong Wan from Shinhwa debuted at No 3, followed by “The ReVe Festival: Finale” by Red Velvet at n ° 4 and “Map of the Soul: Persona” by BTS at n ° 5.

Global digital graph + continuous graph

The top five songs from the overall digital graph and the streaming graph were exactly the same this week: “Any Song” by Zico topped the charts, with “METEOR” by Changmo and “Psycho” by Red Velvet also holding their place at # 2 and # 3 respectively. IU’s “Blueming” took number 4 for the week on both fronts, with Baek Yerin’s “Here I Am Again” (from OST of “Crash Landing on You”) at number 5.

Download the table

Zico’s “Any Song” remained # 1 on this week’s digital download board, while Kim Jae Hwan’s “One Day” (from OST “Crash Landing on You”) debuted at n ° 2. The new collaboration of Paul Kim and Chungha “Loveship” “Came into the picture at n ° 3, and” Black Swan “by BTS and” Here I Am Again “by Baek Yerin completed the first five at n ° 4 and n ° 5 respectively.

Social table

BTS kept its place at the top of Gaon’s “Social Chart 2.0” for another week, followed by trot singer Song Ga In at number 2 and Kim Jae Hwan at number 3. Impressively, Rowoon of SF9 is arrived at No. 4 for the week, while his group was listed separately at No. 5.

