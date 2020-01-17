Zico’s “Any Song” becomes the 1st song of 2020 to achieve a perfect All-Kill

Zico has achieved another impressive feat with its latest version!

Block B member’s digital single “Any Song” was released on January 13 and quickly reached the top rankings in real time.

The track completed a certified kill-kill on January 15 and scored a perfect kill-perfect on January 17 at 12:30 p.m. KST.

2020.1.17 12:30 (KST) https://t.co/YcCwtsI9ZX

iChart ™ 퍼펙트 올킬 (perfect AK) 을 축하 합니다! (9 개 차트 올킬 + iChart 주간 누적 1 위)

지코 (ZICO) – 아무 노래 pic.twitter.com/7KK6oJSi8h

– iChart ™ (@instiz_ichart) January 17, 2020

A song receives absolute success when it is # 1 on the daily and real-time graphics of Melon, Genie, Bugs and Soribada as well as the real-time graphics of Flo and iChart. A perfect all-kill is achieved when the song also becomes # 1 on the iChart weekly chart in addition to the criteria for a certified all-kill.

“Any Song” is the first song of 2020 to achieve a perfect all-kill.

Congratulations to Zico!

