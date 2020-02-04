Zidane could finally have Gareth Bale this summer

CARDIFF, WALES – 03 June: In this image provided by UEFA, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane speaks with Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale before he is replaced in the UEFA final Champions League between Juventus and Real Madrid at the National Stadium of Wales on June 3, 2017 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Handout / UEFA via Getty Images)

Real Madrid have been linked to a distance for some time now…

Gareth Bale has been in better shape this season than last time. Although he didn’t exactly burn down the world in Spain, the Welsh striker showed an improvement that was enough for Real Madrid to keep him in January. It remains to be seen if they will try to sell it this summer.

According to the Daily Star, Gareth Bale did not return to Tottenham, who would have attempted to sign it because his agent believed he was out of their league financially.

This would suggest that Bale will only move to a club that can afford to pay his extorted and, in my opinion at least ridiculous, salary requirements.

Indeed, the Star also reported that the options Bale will consider are a move to China or to MLS. As we all know, Chinese football makes a great effort to be considered one of the best football leagues in the world, so a lot of money is invested in this program.

A number of players have been criticized for selling in China, but if the money and the opportunity to play football are there, why would the best players not want to play in such a league? After all, football is a business just as much as a game these days, it hurts me to say it.

Gareth Bale performed well when his team faced Getafe at the start of the new year, but since then he has yet to make an appearance for Real Madrid. It’s clear that Zinedine Zidane isn’t the Welsh’s biggest fan, so if he chooses to sell Bale to China in the summer, it wouldn’t be a surprise.

Do you think Real Madrid should sell Gareth Bale in the summer?