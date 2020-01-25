Zidane defends Bale after a recent sport setback

Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale warming up before the game with Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Getafe, Spain, January 25, 2020. – Reuters pic

MADRID, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane defended Gareth Bale on Saturday after the Welsh man sustained another injury and Eden Hazard was on the verge of returning.

Bale will be without Madrid’s La Liga game against Real Valladolid on Sunday after spraining his ankle when Madrid’s Copa del Rey beat Unionistas de Salamanca on Wednesday. Bale won 3-1.

It is his third injury this season. Bale spent a little over a month before Christmas with calf and thigh problems.

He missed Real Madrid’s Spanish Super Cup win in Saudi Arabia earlier this month due to illness and the game against Unionistas was his first return leg.

“If he’s available, which is the most important thing, he’ll be fine,” Zidane said in a press conference on Saturday.

“It’s a shame that he recently injured his ankle and is now no longer available.

“He’s just as unhappy about it as anyone else, he’d love to be with us to train and play, but it’s a small thing. I hope to see him again on Monday.”

Bale’s relationship with Zidane has been tense in the past and he almost left Real Madrid last summer before moving to China failed.

The 30-year-old is unlikely to be sold in the off-season, but a departure might suit everyone in the summer.

When asked if he was tired of defending Bale, Zidane said, “He scored the other day. I will always defend my players. They are my players, they train every day, they fight for each other.

“There is a good dynamic, all players want to wear the Real Madrid badge. They all have their own story, but I don’t see that as a bad thing. It is true that Gareth had some injuries and there is nothing you can do about it.

“You can think what you want, but when I’m with him, he wants to be available to be with the team.”

Bale’s recovery could coincide with Hazard’s return, who has also had an injury-related season since moving from Chelsea last summer.

The Belgian broke his foot in November but started a light training session so that he could play against Atletico Madrid in the derby on February 1st.

“I can’t say when he’ll be back, but he’s started touching the ball again,” said Zidane. “His progress is good, he no longer feels pain. Starting Monday, he will start doing more ball work individually. ”

Hazard missed a thigh strain almost a month earlier in the season before hurting his foot against Paris Saint-Germain on November 26.

Real Madrid have been unbeaten for 18 games and are in second place behind Barcelona after a goal difference. – AFP