Zidane says Bale fit for Copa del Rey Test | Sports

MADRID, January 21 – Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said Gareth Bale is fit and ready to play Unionistas de Salamanca in the Copa del Rey tomorrow.

Bale was struck from the squad on Saturday for Madrid’s win against Sevilla, and Zidane said he received a blow after the match.

The Welsh coached with his teammates last week after missing the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia due to illness.

It means that Bale has not played for Real Madrid since 4 January when he beat Getafe 3-0. He hasn’t scored for his club since September 1st.

When asked why Bale and James Rodriguez, who have barely appeared in the past two months, have “disappeared”, Zidane said: “They have not disappeared. They were both injured the other day. You are both ready to play. ”

Real Madrid played the last 32 games of the Copa del Rey against Unionistas de Salamanca, the fan club founded in 2013 after UD Salamanca’s departure.

Unionistas, now playing in Spain’s third division, were having trouble preparing for the game because the stadium in Las Pistas del Helmantico has 3000 spectators and only one grandstand with insufficient lighting is available.

The field is surrounded by an athletics track.

“All players, including myself, started playing on these fields,” said Zidane when it was suspected that the field could cause problems with Real Madrid.

“We are prepared mentally as well as athletically because we know where we will play and what to expect.

“Maybe it was 10 or 15 years ago, but we all played on such fields in difficult situations. It won’t be a problem for us. ”

Zidane is likely to rest important players with a trip to Real Valladolid on Sunday in the La Liga and the Madrid derby against Atletico next weekend. – AFP