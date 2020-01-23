Zimbabwe’s billionaire is paying doctors around $ 300 a month to end the world strike

Econet Wireless chairman and founder Strive Masiyiwa will participate in a panel discussion entitled “Investing in African Prosperity” at the Milken Institute’s global conference in Beverly Hills, California on May 1, 2013

HARARE, Jan. 23 – Junior doctors on strike in Zimbabwe state hospitals end a four-month strike after accepting an offer from a telecommunications billionaire to pay them a monthly allowance of approximately $ 300 (RMR 1,220) for six months, announced the union today.

Doctors went on strike on September 3 to protest poor wages and lack of adequate equipment and medicines. Many poor people were unable to seek treatment.

Junior doctors in Zimbabwe average slightly more than $ 200 a month, including allowances.

Strive Masiyiwa, through its philanthropic organization Higher Life Foundation, set up a $ 100 million Zimbabwe ($ 5.9 million) fund for striking doctors last November.

The doctors initially rejected this offer and said it was not a permanent solution to their complaints.

Forbes estimates that Masiyiwa, who lives in the UK and owns Zimbabwe’s largest telecommunications company, Econet Wireless, has net worth of $ 1.1 billion.

The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA), which represents young doctors, said its members should now apply to the fund in ongoing negotiations with the government.

“This is not a permanent solution, but it is an opportunity for our members to get back to work and complete their training,” said Tawanda Zvakada, spokeswoman for the ZHDA.

There are almost 2,000 doctors working for the government.

As part of the funding, doctors received a monthly $ 5,000 Zimbabwe grant, smartphone, transportation, and uniforms that go beyond the state pay.

The three-digit inflation rate is weakening salaries and savings in Zimbabwe and angering workers who accuse President Emmerson Mnangagwa of failing to keep his 2018 election promise to revive the economy.

The government released 450 striking doctors in November who believed their actions were illegal.

Health Minister Obadiah Moyo could not be reached for comment. – Reuters